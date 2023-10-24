Is medical aid worth the cost?

The average person thinks there is no point in investing in an ongoing healthcare cover plan. Many people feel that medical aid schemes cost too much money and that they "never get sick", or if they do, they can cover their day-to-day doctors' expenses.

Medical aid can often be a grudge purchase – something people do not willingly prioritise. However, the benefits of being a medical scheme member far outweigh the cost, and there is no guarantee that one's health will always be good enough to cover expenses out of pocket.

Applying for medical scheme membership later in life also has its drawbacks. The Medical Schemes Act only protects existing members and permits waiting periods of up to 12 months and late-joiner penalties to be imposed on people who choose to join a scheme later in life. The secret to affordability is selecting an option that will benefit you over the long term.

Your health is a lifetime investment

Your health is your greatest asset, requiring careful financial consideration and planning. Choosing the right plan can be complex, but having the right plan means you won't rely on state clinics and hospitals for care. It also means you can have tests, screenings and procedures done early without waiting to save enough cash (potentially worsening your condition).

You need to consider what type of plan you can afford and your current health status, including your age and other risk factors, and then consider what you may need in the future to ensure that your choice of medical scheme has plans that can support you as your circumstances change.

Many medical schemes and their accompanying loyalty programmes encourage minimising risk factors by exercising and having a healthy lifestyle. Schemes also negotiate preferred rates with healthcare providers to ensure that benefits last throughout the year, but healthcare provider networks may differ from option to option.