We can make it this weekend. I really believe we can. Don't stress any more. Take off work today.
Be at home ... don't worry. Enjoy your weekend and start a fire at home. We're going to win this weekend but it's going to be a big one. I believe that the Springboks can pull through and everyone asks me why. It's because with these tough games they built [mental depth] in themselves.
Even if the guys know we're 10, 15 points behind, they know they are going to make it because they bought into this game plan, they bought into each other and this is a Springbok team. They're at a level in world rugby that they can go to places where no other team can go. They showed it against Ireland, they showed it against England and they're going to show it against the All Blacks.
If you look at the team, you know where we're going. We're going to a dogfight. Finish and klaar. I believe we've got the edge as South Africans, as Springboks, as South African Springbok players.
Somizi, Bonko Khoza, Langa Mavuso — celebs share support for Boks
From 'Skeem Saam' to award-winning singers, SA's top stars share their messages for the Springboks ahead of the big RWC final against the All Blacks
Image: G.H. MUMM INSTAGRAM
After a gruelling fight, the Springboks have finally made it to a face-off with their 1995 Rugby World Cup rivals for a clash like no other.
With all the blood, sweat and viral tears from South Africans around the globe, the national team has certainly been a bright spark in our water- and load-shedded lives. We’ve lost some to doping allegations and won some in funnier situations such as which Bok player would own OnlyFans.
However, turning the spotlight on the boys in green and gold are our stars. Here is what they had to say about the Boks:
SOMIZI
Never have I thought I was this patriotic until this World Cup. I have been before but the level of patriotism is on another high. To the point where I can't watch the matches fully. I wish them everything of the best. They have instilled so much pride in us. I would never wish to be anything but South African.
JOHNATHAN BOYTON-LEE
Image: Supplied
I just want to wish Siya and the boys the best of luck this weekend. You've done us so proud over he past couple of weeks. You've really brought the nation together. You've helped us burn extra calories from the stress. Thank you for that, but it would be great if you can beat New Zealand by more than one point because I don't say we can take the stress again for the third weekend in a row. Go give it to them, we are all behind you as a nation.
SIV NGESI
Image: Esa Alexanders
M*ER [beat] THEM BOYS!
BONKO KHOZA
Image: Instagram/Bonko Khoza
It is time to finally do the three for three and take it back home. This World Cup is ours.
NOKUTHULA LEDWABA
Image: Via Instagram
A big shout-out to the Springboks. It’s amazing how far they’ve come! One thing I’m absolutely loving about the rugby games is how they bring about a sense of community among South Africans. It’s beautiful to witness a whole country come together to support our own. I’m super excited to see us win! Go Bokke!
SIPHESIHLE NDABA
Image: Instagram/Siphesihle Ndaba
Wishing the champs all the best for the upcoming final. We as South Africans are behind you all the way. Go get them, amabokoboko!
TINO CHINYANI
Image: Instagram/Tino Chinyani
Shout out to the Boks, man. Do us proud and do the nation proud. Bring back that trophy and let's make it four wins. It's never been done before but here we are and here we stand. Make us proud and let's have a great one. Go Bokke!
SHOKI MMOLA
Image: Instagram/ Shoki Mmola
We have seen your strides, your hurdles were our hurdles, your win is our win. It’s a home run. We continue to run with you. From South Africa to the world. Now bring it home. Halaaaaaala!
LANGA MAVUSO
Image: Veli Nhlapo
My message to the Bokke would be: Congratulations on all the achievements you’ve made so far. You make us so happy and proud as a country. We stand behind you all the way. Go Bokke!
BAKKIES BOTHA
Image: Gallo Images
