Lifestyle

Checkers' Forage and Feast range takes top food category award

The premium private label range from Checkers joins a list of 21 South African products recognised for their innovation and success

23 November 2023 - 11:22
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Checkers’ premium private label range Forage & Feast is endorsed by chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.
Image: Supplied

Forage and Feast, the premium private label range from Checkers, took top honours by winning the 2023 NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation Award in the food category earlier this month.

The Checkers Forage and Feast range was launched in 2020 and has grown to include products in 34 different categories such as deli items, desserts, cheeses, pantry staples, frozen items and sweet treats.

Endorsed by chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, South Africa’s first Michelin star chef, the range has garnered a reputation among foodies and gourmands. It carries responsibly sourced products from the best suppliers to ensure seasonality, taste and convenience without compromising on quality.

As the world's leading consumer intelligence company, NielsenIQ has identified breakthrough innovations from around the world over the past 12 years which address consumer needs and deliver standout experiences.

The BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations Project is a global award programme that recognises brands at the forefront of innovation and success. Thousands of products were evaluated for the 2023 awards and 21 products, including the Forage and Feast range, were chosen as the South African Breakthrough Innovation Award Winners for 2023, having been recognised for transforming their product categories.

The full list of winners are:

  • Belgravia Blackberry Gin;
  • Brutal Fruit Strawberry Rouge;
  • Cappy Apple Burst;
  • Checkers’ Forage and Feast range;
  • Doritos Flamin’ Hot;
  • FUTURELIFE Granola Crunch range;
  • Jungle Cereal Bar range;
  • Kellogg’s Coco Pops Big 5;
  • Kellogg’s Granola Nutty Delight and Tropical Burst range;
  • KOO Pilchards range;
  • L’Oréal Revitalift Filler (Hyaluronic Acid Serum);
  • Lay’s Argentinian Creamy Pepper Steak;
  • Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel range;
  • NIK NAKS Flamin’ Hot;
  • Nola Mayonnaise;
  • Predator Mean Green;
  • Red Bull the Red Edition Watermelon;
  • Simba Flamin’ Hot;
  • Surf Dishwashing Liquid range;
  • Three Ships Mash Tun; and
  • Viceroy Smooth Gold Brandy.

For more information on the 2023 NIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards in South Africa, visit the website

