World Cup winner Scaloni contemplates walking away from Argentina job

Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni made the stunning admission that he was contemplating walking away from his position after his team achieved the rare feat of beating Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Scaloni's shock pronouncement about his future came out of nowhere during his press conference at the Maracana Stadium, where Argentina had beaten their rivals 1-0 to stay top of the South American qualifying standings for the 2026 World Cup.

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well. I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time,” Scaloni, who took no questions, said in his opening remarks.

“These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do.