CHEF OFENTSE MORAKE’S BEETROOT SOUP
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
3-4 medium beetroots (about 500-600g) diced
1 Granny Smith apple (cored and peeled)
1 clove garlic, chopped roughly
1 English cucumber, peeled and finely chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
Drizzle of honey
200ml good, light vegetable stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp each of toasted cumin, coriander, chilli flakes and fennel seed
100ml cloudy apple juice, freshly squeezed
½ lemon
RECIPE | This cold beetroot soup will bring soul to your hot afternoons
Chef Ofentse Morake from The Maslow Sandton shares his take on a humble beetroot soup. It’s simply delicious, layered with flavour, spice and freshness
Image: Supplied
The Maslow Sandton has been treated to culinary delights since new executive chef Ofentse Morake joined at the beginning of August. We joined him recently for an al fresco lunch on the lush lawns of the hotel and loved his take on beetroot soup — cold, layered with flavour, with rich spices laced through the soup and a touch of freshness.
His approach is to source fresh and seasonal ingredients and to prepare them in interesting ways. As he says, “A good meal must engage the senses — from the eyes to the smell and taste.”
That’s exactly what he’s done with the humble beetroot. We asked him for his recipe and share it with you here. Grab the red root vegetable and give his recipe a try before high summer hits and it goes out of season. It’s best served cold to relish on a hot afternoon.
Method:
Serve topped with a dollop of lavender yoghurt and garnished with fresh mint.
CHRISTMAS LUNCH AT THE MASLOW SANDTON
For those who find themselves in Joburg over Christmas, The Maslow in Sandton will be hosting a Christmas lunch at Lacuna Bistro prepared by chef Morake who will be joined by new food and beverage manager Mongezi Radebe. The pair will be serving up a buffet, complete with welcome drinks, salads, roasts, seafood and a Christmas-inspired dessert spread.
The lunch will be served from noon and will cost R650 for adults and R350 for children. For bookings, call 010-226-4815 or email lacuna.bistro@suninternational.com.
