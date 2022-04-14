iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority gets interdict to halt 'forest invasion' at World Heritage Site

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority has obtained an interim interdict in an attempt to stop an “invasion” of the indigenous Futululu forest which began last month in the World Heritage Site.

The order, granted by Pietermaritzburg high court judge Carol Sibiya, bars named “invaders” and others from entering, invading and occupying the forest, removing vegetation and erecting structures.

The respondents, who were not represented in court, have until June 23 to file papers opposing the finalisation of the interdict.

iSimangaliso spokesperson Bheki Manzini said the court action was necessary because efforts to engage the community and the “illegal invaders” through dialogue and meetings had been unsuccessful.

“Some community members continued with the invasion, destroying the park fence.”

He said the invasion started on March 21.

A report had been received that about 100 people were invading the forest using the access point opposite the entrance to the SA Defence Force 121 Battalion base.

“The field rangers were deployed and informed the people that what they were doing was illegal,” Manzini said.

It was believed that plots had been sold for farming and residential purposes.

Since then, the group has increased, reaching about 300 people.