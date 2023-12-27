Big on nutrition, Tschiesche's work as the “Lunchbox Doctor” has focused on educating others on how to lead a healthier lifestyle with their meals.
Woolworths
Top 5 air fryer cookbooks for lazy chefs and where to find them
Don’t let the busy summer months keep you out of the kitchen
Image: 123RF/escapejaaj
Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche
Big on nutrition, Tschiesche's work as the “Lunchbox Doctor” has focused on educating others on how to lead a healthier lifestyle with their meals.
While air fryers might be a quick and efficient cheat from the arduous process of cooking, Tschiesche's Air-Fryer Cookbook puts together 101 tried and tested recipes that are an alternative to deep frying, with several recipes taking into consideration those travelling or on a student budget.
Woolworths
The South African Air Fryer Cookbook 2 by Louisa Holst
As one of South Africa's most respected food writers, Holst dishes up a second volume of her air fryer cookbook. Other than curating ingredients that make it easy to follow each delectable dish, Holt's book features local favourites like Gatsbys as well as brandy and coke chicken wings.
Exclusive Books
The Air Fryer Cookbook for Teens by Rebecca D Clark
Now that Christmas lunches are over, kick up your feet and let your kids do all the cooking. The book is aimed at teens looking to sink their teeth into homestyle cooking made easy with an air fryer. The book includes tips and tricks to keep the process simple without too much prep work for the 100 meals on offer.
Amazon
The Air Fryer Cookbook by Todd English
The celebrated celebrity chef and restaurateur has put together recipes that promise to be easy and inexpensive meals of restaurant quality. Aimed at beginners and pros, English looks at healthy meals that save you time spent in the kitchen.
Exclusive Books
Air Fryer for Two by Louise Davidson
No stranger to the world of cookbooks, Davidson serves up an air fryer offering that works best for pairs. With no need to fuss about feeding a village, her recipes make for easy meal preparation and delicious dishes.
Exclusive Books
