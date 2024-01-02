Lifestyle

Here's how to enjoy a booze-free January

From 0% alcohol to Wet February, see the benefits of being sober

02 January 2024 - 12:50
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Alocohol-free brands are enjoying a rise in popularity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

While many might look at the first month of the year as “Januworry” after all the festive fun and spending, others follow the Dry January challenge.

Kicked off by Alcohol Challenge UK, Dry January calls for those who can to take a month-long break from alcoholic beverages. Noting how tricky it might be for those who want to imbibe, the challenge has been adjusted with Dryish January, which helps you curb the amount you drink.

THE 0% BOOM

According to the Sunnyside team who are dedicated to creating resources around drinking, alcohol-free drinks have seen a surge in sales. Bizcommunity reports an increase from $8bn (R147bn) to $11bn (R202bn) last year.

The trend enjoyed success even after Covid-19 regulations in South Africa ended. Several consumers have opted for nonalcoholic drinks, looking to healthier lifestyles and improved socialising. Companies such as Lyre's have housed themselves in spaces where overly sweet and sugary mocktails are a thing of the past.

HANGING THE HANGOVER

Embracing putting booze aside has helped many catch a break the morning after. Experts at Sunnyside have suggested replacing the time spent on nursing a babalas with healthier habits such as yoga, hikes or meditation. Alternatively, lean into your more expressive side with journaling or crafts.

STAR APPROVED

Celebs including Bella Hadid have become keen sober enthusiasts. The supermodel told InStyle she practices a more sober lifestyle to avoid the adverse effects of alcohol. She has swapped them for adoptegenics (nonalcoholic drinks that use CBD).

Actress Mila Kunis took to Instagram to share how she spends her January sober and celebrates a “Wet February” after a month-long fast.

BODY BEAUTIFUL

With more than 25,000 people signing up for Dry January on Sunnyside, they compiled research looking into the physical benefits that come with a sober January:

  • 29% lost weight;
  • 63% slept better;
  • 46% saw improved fitness habits;
  • 60% improved their mental health;
  • 80% felt a sense of accomplishment; 
  • 64% experienced more energy and focus; and
  • 83% said they had fewer binge drinking days.

Those who took the Dryish challenge drank 21% less afterwards and users who completely dropped alcohol decreased their regular drinking habits by 61%.

