Forget apples, see how two cups of tea a day can keep the doctor at bay
Expert shares 11 benefits of the hot beverage as men commemorate Movember
Image: Supplied
With Movember dedicated to shining a light on the health issues men struggle with, scientists are finding drinking tea is an important factor for longevity.
According to two separate studies, those who drink tea daily are more likely to live longer and healthier lives than those who don’t. It also reduces the risk of dying from coronary heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular diseases.
Among the health problems experienced by South African men are hypertension, cardiovascular disease and liver disease. This stresses the importance of preventative measures, regular check-ups and a healthy lifestyle.
According to findings published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, those who drink more than two cups of tea a day are more likely to live longer and healthier lives. Researchers found a decreased risk of dying from all causes by up to 13% among regular tea drinkers. Their risk of dying from coronary heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular diseases in general also decreased significantly.
A study published in Nutrition, Malnutrition and Heart Disease showed similar results, with habitual tea drinkers having a 39% lower risk of heart disease and stroke, 56% decreased risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and 29% lower risk of all causes of death compared to never or non-habitual tea drinkers.
Spokesperson for the South African Rooibos Council, Adele du Toit, said she believes men looking for natural ways to boost their health can turn to drinking tea. She said the tisane in tea is particularly good for men who are looking to improve heart and prostate health, digestion and muscle recovery.
While longevity and a healthy lifestyle are the result of a combination of factors, and no single dietary element alone can guarantee a longer life, here are ways in which drinking tea, or Rooibos in particular, can benefit men.
Keeps high blood pressure in check
Rooibos is known as a bronchodilator, which relieves respiratory conditions, and generally reduces high blood pressure.
Prostate health
Tisane’s anti-inflammatory properties may be of interest to men who want to maintain prostate health as inflammation has been linked to prostate issues.
Boosts male fertility
The high antioxidant levels could support healthy sperm and a higher sperm count.
Improves heart health
Quercetin, another powerful antioxidant found in Rooibos, has been linked to the prevention of a wide variety of heart conditions. It promotes HDL, the good cholesterol, and inhibits LDL, or bad cholesterol, from adhering to the walls of arteries and blood vessels. This means added protection against various conditions, including arteriosclerosis, heart attacks and strokes.
Builds and repairs muscle tissue
Not only do free-radical fighting antioxidants help you look and feel younger by slowing the ageing process, these also assist with improved recovery after exercise.
Reduces risk of diabetes
One of the rare antioxidants found only in Rooibos is Aspalathin, which helps to balance blood sugar, reduce insulin resistance and increase glucose absorption through the muscles. Aspalathin also boosts insulin production in the pancreas. This acts as a defensive shield against the development of type 2 diabetes.
Enhances physical performance
Athletes will benefit from the antioxidants that help fight inflammation, boost circulation and heal damaged muscle tissue. Rooibos also helps the body to absorb iron, which enhances the delivery of oxygen to the muscles, critical for endurance racing.
Lowers cancer risk
Research conducted at the South Africa Medical Research Council found in combination with a healthy lifestyle, both green (unfermented) and traditional (fermented) Rooibos significantly inhibit growth of cancer cells.
Stress reduction
Rooibos is known for its calming and stress-relieving properties which can be beneficial for mental wellbeing.
Digestive health
Tisane also aids digestion and can alleviate abdominal discomfort, which is beneficial for overall gastrointestinal health.
