Want that second date? Survey reveals what not to wear on Valentine’s Day

Though gifting can be a minefield when it comes to a first date, what you wear can also be a hindrance, something the team at BettingSites.Com has looked into as many of us trek new territories on Valentine's Day.
Polling more than 3,000 people globally, their survey found one in three will turn down a second date due to fashion choices made on the first date. They were able to compile a top 10 list of fashion trends and items people ought to avoid, with athleisure leading the pack.
Crocs were the most detested shoes as the second most reviled item on a date while designer logos or head-to-toe logomania rounded off the top five. While most of the polled individuals were generally accepting of the queried items, here's a look at what you should avoid and how to fix the look if you've planned your outfit for the day.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
1. FULL TRACKSUIT/ATHLEISURE
Image: Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Co-ord outfits and athleisure have brought about a comfort to fashion that has dominated preferences in women's and men's closets for a while. However, prioritising ease doesn't seem to make much of an impression, so replace your co-ordinated tracksuit look with golfers or short-sleeved rugby jerseys with chinos or jeans.
Ditch the athleisure for one piece utility looks that you can match with boots or sneakers in muted tones rather than bold colours or prints.
2. HEAD-TO-TOE DESIGNER OUTFITS
Image: Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
While it's a great status symbol and perhaps owing to the growth of quiet luxury, showy looks with matching designer logos also seem to be a turn off. The trend can often be seen as crass or over-the-top, which can overwhelm your date rather than leave them with a positive impression.
If the fashion brands you wear are important to you, go for pieces where the masthead or logo appear smaller. Also, keep the look monotone and let your shoes do the talking instead. Show off your style and not the price tag of your wardrobe.
3. CROCS
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Nina Ricci
Image: Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage
Every so often, Crocs make a comeback on the fast fashion scene, and as they inhabit more shoe racks they also become more polarising.
The whimsical shoe and its giblets are childish for some who might view wearing them on a first date as a low effort. Ugly or dad sneakers can be a more preferable choice if you are looking for shoes that are bulky and prioritise comfort. Also try platform soles that can give the elevated feel that some crocs have.
4. LARGE SUNGLASSES
Image: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage
Much like Crocs, large sunglasses reflect the resurgence of 2000s trends. That does not mean everyone will accept them as they do not always have the longevity of contemporary preferences and styling options.
Rather opt for classics such as retro aviators, subtle punk round-framed sunglasses or rimless tinted pairs that have a fun yet subtle approach to Y2K eyewear.
5. LARGE LOGOS
Image: Wendell Teodoro/WireImage
Image: Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage
Whether it's your favourite sports team or TV show, large logos won't leave the desired impression. They're also not the best pieces to mix and match outfits with as they can often be quite bland. Some favourites from designer items, such as the Versace Medusa logo or the Philipp Plein skull, can often be synonymous with blessers or a desire to assert oneself through fashion.
For sportswear fans, try semi-formal offerings that allow you to add caps and sneakers to your look. You can also try pieces from collaborations that show off unique cuts and silhouettes from the brand you love. For those who can splurge, use accessories with specific designer insignia, whether it is rings or neck pieces paired with relaxed collared shirts or tees. A little black or red dress can allow iconic pearls or chokers from your favourite brands or boutiques to shine. If you want to leave a lasting impression, try designer perfumes.
MORE FROM THE LIST:
6. Too tight shirts/tops
7. High socks with low trainers
8. Ripped jeans
9. Roll neck tops
10. Flared trousers.
