RECIPE | Valentine's Day is never over with this boozy ice lolly

You’ve heard of the romcom, but have you heard of the romtail? It’s a romantic cocktail and it’s the drink on everyone’s lips this Valentine’s Day, with one fruity little twist — it’s made with sweet mangoes in season now and plentiful.
Cocktails have long enjoyed a love connection. The Margarita was named after a love interest. There are dozens of origin stories, but a beautiful señorita is at the centre of all of them. Nothing quite says ‘I love you’ than like shaking (or stirring) things up with a cocktail you made especially for your love. It has a certain je ne sais quoi to it.
Add delicious fresh mangoes to the mix. The succulent fruits are known as ‘love fruit’ in some countries, and in India the mango tree is strongly associated with the season of love. Mangoes are in season and plentiful until April — the green-skinned Kent and Keitt, with the apricot blush on the skin, are on shelves now. Don't forget these varieties remain green even when ripe and ready to eat.
Apart from stirring things up mangoes are good for you. High in vitamins A, C, biotin and potassium, they’re also a source of vitamins B1 and B6, and are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol. So what's there not to love?
Frozen Mango Margaritas
Serves 4
These grown-up ice lollies are refreshing and cheeky.
Preparation time: 20 minutes + 8 hours freezing time
Cooking time: 30 minutes
750ml (3 cups) mango, cubed (± 4 small mangoes)
60ml (¼ cup) lime juice, plus lime slices for garnish
75ml (3 tots) tequila
50ml (2 tots) Cointreau or orange-flavoured liqueur
75ml (3 tots) orange juice
Sea salt, to serve
Lime wedges, to serve
- Place all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Pour into ice lolly moulds and insert an ice cream stick in the middle of each. Freeze for 8 hours or overnight.
- To serve, unmould the ice lollies and place on a tray with ice, sprinkle with salt flakes and garnish with lemon wedges. For more mango recipes visit www.mango.co.za
RECIPE | Valentine's Day is never over with this boozy ice lolly
Make an adult fruity cocktail on a stick
Image: SA Mango Growers Association
You’ve heard of the romcom, but have you heard of the romtail? It’s a romantic cocktail and it’s the drink on everyone’s lips this Valentine’s Day, with one fruity little twist — it’s made with sweet mangoes in season now and plentiful.
Cocktails have long enjoyed a love connection. The Margarita was named after a love interest. There are dozens of origin stories, but a beautiful señorita is at the centre of all of them. Nothing quite says ‘I love you’ than like shaking (or stirring) things up with a cocktail you made especially for your love. It has a certain je ne sais quoi to it.
Add delicious fresh mangoes to the mix. The succulent fruits are known as ‘love fruit’ in some countries, and in India the mango tree is strongly associated with the season of love. Mangoes are in season and plentiful until April — the green-skinned Kent and Keitt, with the apricot blush on the skin, are on shelves now. Don't forget these varieties remain green even when ripe and ready to eat.
Apart from stirring things up mangoes are good for you. High in vitamins A, C, biotin and potassium, they’re also a source of vitamins B1 and B6, and are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol. So what's there not to love?
Frozen Mango Margaritas
Serves 4
These grown-up ice lollies are refreshing and cheeky.
Preparation time: 20 minutes + 8 hours freezing time
Cooking time: 30 minutes
750ml (3 cups) mango, cubed (± 4 small mangoes)
60ml (¼ cup) lime juice, plus lime slices for garnish
75ml (3 tots) tequila
50ml (2 tots) Cointreau or orange-flavoured liqueur
75ml (3 tots) orange juice
Sea salt, to serve
Lime wedges, to serve
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE | Kick off the weekend on a sweet note with these mango flapjacks
Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads
Make the most of mango season with these mouth-watering recipes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos