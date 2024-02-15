Lifestyle

RECIPE | Valentine's Day is never over with this boozy ice lolly

Make an adult fruity cocktail on a stick

15 February 2024 - 09:30 By Hilary Biller
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Boozy adult mango ice lolly
Boozy adult mango ice lolly
Image: SA Mango Growers Association

You’ve heard of the romcom, but have you heard of the romtail? It’s a romantic cocktail and it’s the drink on everyone’s lips this Valentine’s Day, with one fruity little twist — it’s made with sweet mangoes in season now and plentiful.

Cocktails have long enjoyed a love connection. The Margarita was named after a love interest. There are dozens of origin stories, but a beautiful señorita is at the centre of all of them. Nothing quite says ‘I love you’ than like shaking (or stirring) things up with a cocktail you made especially for your love. It has a certain je ne sais quoi to it.

Add delicious fresh mangoes to the mix. The succulent fruits are known as ‘love fruit’ in some countries, and in India the mango tree is strongly associated with the season of love. Mangoes are in season and plentiful until April — the green-skinned Kent and Keitt, with the apricot blush on the skin, are on shelves now. Don't forget these varieties remain green even when ripe and ready to eat.

Apart from stirring things up mangoes are good for you. High in vitamins A, C, biotin and potassium, they’re also a source of vitamins B1 and B6, and are free from fat, sodium and cholesterol. So what's there not to love?

Frozen Mango Margaritas

Serves 4

These grown-up ice lollies are refreshing and cheeky.

Preparation time: 20 minutes + 8 hours freezing time

Cooking time: 30 minutes

750ml (3 cups) mango, cubed (± 4 small mangoes)

60ml (¼ cup) lime juice, plus lime slices for garnish

75ml (3 tots) tequila

50ml (2 tots) Cointreau or orange-flavoured liqueur

75ml (3 tots) orange juice

Sea salt, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve

 

  1. Place all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Pour into ice lolly moulds and insert an ice cream stick in the middle of each. Freeze for 8 hours or overnight.
  2. To serve, unmould the ice lollies and place on a tray with ice, sprinkle with salt flakes and garnish with lemon wedges. For more mango recipes visit www.mango.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Kick off the weekend on a sweet note with these mango flapjacks

Whip up a batch of yummy mango flapjacks using store cupboard ingredients with this easy recipe.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads

Blending the gorgeous sunny sweetness of mango with savoury flavours makes a delicious meal.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Make the most of mango season with these mouth-watering recipes

SPONSORED | Beyond being delicious and nutritious, mangoes are incredibly versatile so you can enjoy them for breakfast, lunch and dinner — or any ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Love takes flight as airline surprises passengers with roses, fashion show and ... Lifestyle
  2. See the top 10 power couples of 2024 and why Taylor Swift is at the bottom Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Young couple revamping old Pretoria CBD flat into a luxury apartment, ... Lifestyle
  4. Post-apocalyptic survival game designed in Germany gets players to hunt for ... Lifestyle
  5. 7 red flags to look out for before you say yes to meeting your dating app bae Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so