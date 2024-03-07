Serves 8
Cool salads for hot days
The best antidote for steamy weather is to make an easy salad
Image: Supplied
Beat the heat with a trio of delectable salads that will keep everyone cool and satisfied. It also beats spending hours in a steaming hot kitchen. So says Sean Granger from Granny Mouse Country House in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Well known for their good food, he says that with the summer heat, many people want healthier and lighter meals that are still satisfying.
“Light food also helps our bodies keep cool, since it is easily digested, while heavy meals require a lot of energy and cause your body temperature to rise,” said the man who ensures guests are getting the best seasonal offerings using top quality locally sourced ingredients.
Here are two of the salads in their repertoire.
NUTTY CHARRED LETTUCE WEDGE SALAD WITH BLUE CHEESE AND BACON
Serves 8
100g walnuts or other nuts of choice
60ml (4 Tbsp) olive oil
45ml (3 Tbsp) braai seasoning
4 Romaine or gem lettuce heads
45ml (3 Tbsp) olive oil
125ml (½ cup) blue cheese dressing
15ml (1 Tbsp) chopped chives
150g (½ cup) crispy bacon bits, optional
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the walnuts into a bowl with 15ml (1 Tbsp) of the olive oil and braai seasoning. Toss well, then tip onto a baking tray. Bake in the oven until the nuts are toasted (about 8 minutes). Set aside to cool, then roughly chop them.
2. Preheat your grill to high. Cut the lettuce heads lengthways in half. Brush the cut sides with the remaining 45ml (3 Tbsp) olive oil, then sprinkle over the remaining braai seasoning. Place the lettuce halves on the grill, cut side down. Grill until nicely charred, it is important that the grill is very hot — the lettuce wedges should not cook for too long so that they may retain their crispness.
3. Arrange the grilled lettuce on a platter. Drizzle over the dressing, sprinkle over nuts, chives and crispy bacon bits if using and serve.
RAW BABY MARROW SALAD
Image: Supplied
Serves 4-6
2 lemons, juiced
125ml (½ cup) extra virgin olive oil
90g (6 tbsp) hard cheese or Parmesan, finely grated
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 x 350g punnet baby marrows
2 x 80g bags wild rocket
A large handful basil
1 avocado, sliced
1. Whisk the lemon juice, olive oil and cheese until emulsified and creamy. Season to taste. 2. Slice the marrows as thinly as possible using a vegetable peeler or a mandolin (you can’t do this with a knife as they need to be paper thin).
3. Place the marrows in a large bowl with the rocket and basil and toss. Add the dressing and toss well again.
4. Lay the tossed salad onto a platter, or pile onto small plates and top with the avocado. Season and serve.
