Five hacks for making easy peasy pickled avos
10 November 2022 - 10:02
Easy peasy pickled avos.
Image: South Africa Avocado Growers’ Association
- Choose not quite ripe avos, those that are still firm. Peel and slice two avos.
- Place the avo slices in a glass jar with a screw-top lid.
- Boil the pickling liquid — for 2 avos use 1 cup of white/cider vinegar and 1 cup water, ¼ cup sugar (or sugar replacement), 5ml (1 tsp) salt and flavourings like 30ml (2 tbsp) mustard seeds, 5ml (1 tsp) black peppercorns and 5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes (optional). Cool completely before pouring over the avo slices.
- Seal the jar tightly and refrigerate for a couple of hours before using.
- Top your fav sarmies with slices of pickled avos, use on hamburgers or in salads. Use as a garnish or it gives avo the edge in Tex-Mex favourites. Perhaps a dash of the pickled juice in a Bloody Mary?
Five hacks for making easy peasy pickled avos
Image: South Africa Avocado Growers’ Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Why the Fiddle Bow is the best thing since sliced bread
RECIPE | The Lazy Makoti's beetroot carpaccio with whipped feta
Which is best, olive or sunflower oil?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos