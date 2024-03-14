Portable and tasty as a cold snack, scotch eggs are filling and comfort food at its best. Essentially, they are hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a delicious snack on the go. For a South African twist, substitute the pork mince for boerewors by simply removing the wors meat from the casting. Prepare a dipping sauce with mayonnaise and a dash of hot or sweet chilli sauce for a satisfying snack.
Here are four easy padkos recipes to try on your next Easter road trip
Whether you call it barakat, skhaftin or padkos, we've got expert tips to help you make the most of this South African essential for road trips
Padkos is a South African essential for any road trip and with the Easter long weekend on the horizon, Wayne Blake, the GM of ANEW Resort White River, who knows all about treating families to the best kind of break, shares some of his easy trip-worthy foods.
1. SOUTH AFRICAN-STYLE SCOTCH EGGS
Portable and tasty as a cold snack, scotch eggs are filling and comfort food at its best. Essentially, they are hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a delicious snack on the go. For a South African twist, substitute the pork mince for boerewors by simply removing the wors meat from the casting. Prepare a dipping sauce with mayonnaise and a dash of hot or sweet chilli sauce for a satisfying snack.
2. DURBAN-STYLE POPCORN
Spicy pineapple — tangy fresh pineapple chunks doused in curry powder — is one of Durban’s unique snacks, usually sold by street vendors along the beachfront. Be inspired by this unique blend of spices and prepare a pre-mix of chilli powder, sugar, salt and a dash of vinegar and generously coat freshly popped popcorn. Make enough — it won’t last long!
3. PUMPKIN SEED AND DANISH FETA SALAD
This scrumptious and filling salad is a perfect roadside snack when you need to stretch your legs. Packed with roasted butternut, toasted pumpkin seeds and Danish feta, it's a flavourful treat that keeps you satisfied (and healthy) on the go. Add couscous, quinoa, chickpeas or bulgar wheat for additional sustenance. Pack it in glass jars with screw top lids and enjoy a fresh taste wherever your journey leads.
4. BBQ CHICKEN WINGS
In a mixing bowl combine 2 tablespoons each of chutney and tomato sauce. Add a tablespoon of Worcester sauce. Season. Add 12 chicken wings (make double portions because they are so popular) and mix through using your hands. Leave in the fridge for 30 minutes before cooking for 45 minutes until crispy. Pack lots of serviettes.
