In Viviers’ perspective, craft and innovation, guided by the human hand, represent the pinnacle of luxury in this age of technology and AI.
Moving beyond the “selfie” culture of our time, this collection emphasises the interconnectedness of all beings.
‘IN OUR ELEMENT(AL), CARBON TO CRYSTALLINE’ AW24/25 envisions a future where our limitations are transcended and our crystalline potential is embraced by shifting into a new golden age, a world painted with all the colours of the wind, where unity, compassion and respect for all beings reign supreme through love.
Viviers in our Elemental
Luxurious raw material and craftsmanship seen at SAFW SS24
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
