Viviers in our Elemental

Luxurious raw material and craftsmanship seen at SAFW SS24

28 April 2024 - 00:00 By compiled by sharon armstrong
Model walks for the recent Viviers collection.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

In Viviers’ perspective, craft and innovation, guided by the human hand, represent the pinnacle of luxury in this age of technology and AI.

Moving beyond the “selfie” culture of our time, this collection emphasises the interconnectedness of all beings.

‘IN OUR ELEMENT(AL), CARBON TO CRYSTALLINE’ AW24/25 envisions a future where our limitations are transcended and our crystalline potential is embraced by shifting into a new golden age, a world painted with all the colours of the wind, where unity, compassion and respect for all beings reign supreme through love.  

A look from Viviers' recent collection.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Model at SA Fashion Week spring/summer show.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer

