Tell us about your childhood holidays. What do you remember most?
K: We both grew up in Tanzania and would often go to the beach for our holidays. The thing I remember most is packing too many toys.
What was your first trip abroad?
BOTH: Travelling to Uganda for the Nyege Nyege Festival. The bus ride was 32 hours! It felt endless but everyone on it was going to the same event.
What's the most difficult destination you've experienced?
JM: Berlin in the winter. I didn't realise it was going to be so cold and I arrived having packed only T-shirts.
What's your favourite funny travel story?
K: On my way to Brussels, people recognised me on the plane and asked me to sing a song.
Tell us three things a tourist should not miss in your home town of Dar es Salaam.
JM: They should go to the beach, a crazy Singeli party and go to Kariakoo Bazaar.
What's your favourite international city? Why?
JM: I love Brussels because I have many friends there.
K: I love Amsterdam because I can wander around on a bicycle. I love to cruise around the city and stop on small terraces for drinks and snacks.
What has been your best travel experience?
JM: Travelling through Doha, Qatar, because the airport is so nice.
K: My best was travelling from Paris to Amsterdam with all my label mates.
Celeb travels
Musicians Kadilida and Jay Mitta talk Tanzania's beaches, buses and more
Tanzanians Kadilida and Jay Mitta, heading to Jozi for Bassline Fest on Africa Day, share some of their favourite travel memories and experiences
Would you describe yourselves as “travellers”?
BOTH: Yes, we've been touring around the world for the past five years.
Three words that describe your travel personalities …
JM: Alert, patient, curious.
K: Curious, easy-going, punctual.
Tell us a memorable meal you've enjoyed on your travels, and what was the strangest thing you've eaten?
JM: In Brussels once before a show we had seafood at a restaurant on Place Sainte Catherine. It reminded me of home. The strangest thing I've eaten was grasshoppers in Uganda.
K: I enjoyed eating dumplings in Krakow, Poland. The strangest thing I've eaten was snails in France.
Where is the best place in the world for a night out? Why?
JM: Kampala, Uganda, because the city never sleeps.
K: Porto, Portugal, because it has many walking streets.
The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is …
KM: Try something new.
J: Buy gifts for my kids.
When travelling, I am a sucker for ...
K: Taking long walks.
JM: Hanging out with fellow artists after the show.
What country has the most welcoming/friendly locals?
BOTH: Brussels
Is there any place where the locals struck you as particularly tricky?
BOTH: In Paris, people are not very helpful.
Do you collect any unique souvenirs when you travel?
JM: I always buy a magnet to keep track of all the countries I have visited.
What’s your ultimate bucket-list destination?
JM: Japan.
K: Cuba.
My perfect holiday involves …
JM: Making friends and trying out new foods.
K: Having enough time not to be stressed, visit museums and see the nightlife.
My best holiday ever was …
JM: Hiking in France.
K: A trip through Belgium with friends.
What is a common perception that people in Tanzania have about South Africa? Do you think it’s accurate?
JM: We think everyone is rich. I doubt it's true.
K: That black and white people get along. I'm not sure.
• MC Kadilida, a pioneering force in African electronic music, and her visionary producer Jay Mitta hail from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. They will be performing at Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill on Africa Day, May 25. For more info and tickets, see here. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.
