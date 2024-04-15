First Drives

FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Jaecoo J7 is a bit of a mixed bag

16 April 2024 - 08:47
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
South Africa is the first African and right-hand-drive market to launch the J7.
Image: Supplied

Chinese brand Chery has expanded its offering with the launch of the new Jaecoo sub-brand in South Africa, with the J7 its first product.

The crossover SUV exists alongside the Chery Tiggo Pro line-up that relaunched the brand in this market in 2021, and the vividly styled Omoda C5 range, which debuted in April 2023. All Jaecoo J7 models are powered by a single engine.

The Jaecoo name is a mixture of “Jäger” (meaning “hunter” in German) and “cool”.

Rear passenger space feels adequate and the seats fold down flat, but the boot is rather shallow, though a full-size spare wheel dwells below.

Inside you’ll find an interior that looks like nothing else in the Chery stable. The company has gone for a buttonless cabin with a big central screen that houses every on-board function, including the playful graphics, some in conjunction with 360° camera views. A digital binnacle sits ahead of the driver. 

It’s all built sturdily, with three model specifications on sale and branded Vortex, Glacier and range-topping Inferno, with many features and amenities. The entry-level Vortex comes with a 13.2" main screen, electric seats in front, electric tailgate, a 360° panoramic camera system, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlamps, automatic screen wipers, 18" alloy wheels and a driving mode selector.

The heavily digitised cabin feels solid and the large central display is the portal to most features.
Image: Supplied

For 50K more, the Glacier has an even larger 14.8" screen, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, inter-seat airbags, head-up display, integrated dashcam, 19" alloys and driver-assistance systems including automatic emergency  braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane-departure warning, intelligent high-beam control, rear cross-traffic assist and more.

Another 80K on top of that gets you the range-topping Inferno model, which adds items such as a heated and leather-trimmed steering wheel and privacy glass, along with all-wheel drive. The Vortex and Glacier are front-wheel drives.

All Jaecoo J7 models are powered by a turbocharged 1.6l petrol engine producing 145kW and 290Nm mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The big separator of the Inferno is the all-wheel drive system. This is where the “Cool Hunter” position takes off because Chery markets the J7 as the model to buy if your active lifestyle takes you off the main roads and into gravel paths. An off-road mode is afforded to this model, as is a 21° approach angle, a 29° departure angle, 200mm of ground clearance and 600mm of wading depth.

I drove the Inferno exclusively at the media launch and by comparison with similar-priced and sized Chery and Omoda cousins, I didn’t find much of a divider. The dirt road we travelled on, though littered with stones, wouldn’t inconvenience the Tiggo Pro 7 and Tiggo Pro 8 with their 193mm and 203mm ground clearances.

Ground clearance is 200mm, with a wading depth of 600mm.
Image: Supplied

The Jaecoo is more accomplished on tarmac with a sturdy gait not afflicted by sway in the corners, nor was the damping troubled by rough surfaces. The engine was hushed and the automatic transmission perceptive in its operation.

The first drive verdict is that the new Jaecoo J7 is a mixed bag. On the one hand, it subjectively looks handsome with its smart design and hi-tech interior with a good driving quality.

On the other hand, it competes too tightly with Chery products such as the Tiggo 7 Pro Max, with the same engine and AWD system. The three-pronged market attack may spell confusion for buyers.

All versions of the Jaecoo J7 come standard with a five-year/70,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. An additional engine warranty spanning 10 years or 1-million kilometres is also included in the purchase price for the first owner.   

PRICING

  • Jaecoo J7 1.6T Vortex FWD 7DCT — R549,900
  • Jaecoo J7 1.6T Glacier FWD 7DCT — R599,900
  • Jaecoo J7 1.6T Inferno AWD 7DCT — R679,900

 

