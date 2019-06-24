Dominant Hamilton is setting a record pace

Hamilton has averaged 10 wins a season for the past five campaigns, with the Briton generally picking up unstoppable momentum in the second half of the season.

Most ominous of all, the reigning champion has never been this dominant so early on. In 2014, when he ended the season with 11 wins, he also won four in a row, but they were his only successes in the first eight races. Last year – another championship he ended with 11 wins – he won only three of the opening eight.

There are plenty of races to come where Mercedes can be beaten, starting next weekend in Austria, where Hamilton and Bottas swept the front row last year but then suffered a double retirement.

It would be surprising if the champion fails to strike well into double figures in 2019, however.

As Hamilton observed on Sunday, it is all some turnaround from pre-season testing, when it looked like Ferrari had the advantage and Mercedes were on the back foot.

"In Barcelona I truly believed we had done a good job over the winter. The car was looking good with the numbers and everything. We got to the test and it was a disaster to drive and it's really difficult to know what you've got to change," he said.

The ensuing string of victories – one thanks to Vettel being handed a five-second penalty in Canada while leading from pole – came as a surprise, but Hamilton is feeling stronger and stronger.

"My feeling within the car is improving as I get more into the season, particularly in qualifying but also in the race," he said. "I know we've had a lot of success and they [Mercedes] are used to it, but I hope they continue to keep pushing. That's what I'm doing."