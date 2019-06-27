Vettel still has what it takes at Ferrari, says Webber

Sebastian Vettel took the Formula One lead from Lewis Hamilton at last year's Austrian Grand Prix, but the Ferrari driver has now fallen so far behind there can be no repeat at Spielberg this weekend.

After eight races, Ferrari's German lags his Mercedes rival by 76 points and cannot catch up until August, even if Hamilton had three retirements in a row – unlikely for a man with only one since 2016.

Vettel, who won all four of his world championships with Red Bull, has gone 16 races without a victory and made some costly errors, while Hamilton has won 14 of the past 20.

Questions have increasingly been asked about Vettel's performance under pressure, while Hamilton speeds towards a sixth championship.

Australian Mark Webber, now-retired former Red Bull team mate, feels Vettel still has what it takes, but needs better support and more ammunition from the oldest and most glamorous team.

"I think he needs a couple more lieutenants, he needs to have less responsibility in the team and just more reassurance that the Monday to Friday stuff is going to be dealt with," he told Reuters.

"Seb’s still has got it, but it’s a real challenge to stay ahead against a Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton factor week in and week out."