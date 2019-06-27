Motorsport

Vettel still has what it takes at Ferrari, says Webber

Former Red Bull team mate feels German still has what it takes, but needs better support and more ammunition from the grid's oldest and most glamorous team

27 June 2019 - 09:35 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel on the podium at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel on the podium at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.
Image: Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel took the Formula One lead from Lewis Hamilton at last year's Austrian Grand Prix, but the Ferrari driver has now fallen so far behind there can be no repeat at Spielberg this weekend.

After eight races, Ferrari's German lags his Mercedes rival by 76 points and cannot catch up until August, even if Hamilton had three retirements in a row – unlikely for a man with only one since 2016.

Vettel, who won all four of his world championships with Red Bull, has gone 16 races without a victory and made some costly errors, while Hamilton has won 14 of the past 20.

Questions have increasingly been asked about Vettel's performance under pressure, while Hamilton speeds towards a sixth championship.

Australian Mark Webber, now-retired former Red Bull team mate, feels Vettel still has what it takes, but needs better support and more ammunition from the oldest and most glamorous team.

"I think he needs a couple more lieutenants, he needs to have less responsibility in the team and just more reassurance that the Monday to Friday stuff is going to be dealt with," he told Reuters.

"Seb’s still has got it, but it’s a real challenge to stay ahead against a Mercedes-Lewis Hamilton factor week in and week out."

Jair Bolsonaro backs Rio to host 2021 Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vowed on Monday to move the 2021 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix to Rio de Janeiro after the contract for São ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Vettel is third overall, and best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers, with team mate Charles Leclerc fifth and 24 points further adrift.

Formula One's most successful team have not won any title since 2008.

"I don't find the challenge now different to last year or the years before," Vettel said in France last Sunday. "We are in a better place than maybe 2015 and 2016, so I think 2017 and '18 have been a clear step in the right direction.

"It's true that last year at this point we were more competitive, but it is what it is now ... what is important is to look back at these races and understand what we need to do better.

"I love racing, nothing has changed about that."

Talk of testing:

This year's car was the talk of pre-season testing with its straight-line pace in Barcelona, but is losing time overall to Mercedes through the corners. Correcting the problems will take time.

Ferrari should still have won in Bahrain, but an engine problem thwarted Leclerc while leading from pole.

In Canada, Vettel also led from pole, but ended up a controversial second after a time penalty for going off and rejoining in an unsafe fashion.

The German has been wearing the red overalls since 2015, dreaming of emulating great compatriot and idol Michael Schumacher, but the magic is wearing thin, even as Leclerc's popularity grows.

Mercedes gunning for a perfect 10 unbeaten run at French Grand Prix

Formula One champions Mercedes can stretch their unbeaten run into double figures in France today while rivals Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel still ...
Sport
4 days ago

The scrutiny, as ever, is intense and unsparing.

"Red Bull is like a Formula Three team compared to Ferrari. With Ferrari there’s an article every day in the (Italian daily newspaper) Gazzetta dello Sport. It’s a religion there and being a driver is not easy," said Webber.

"If you look at when Ferrari executed the best, we go back to when it was Ross (Brawn) and Jean (Todt)," he said, referring to the golden years at the start of the century when Ferrari won six successive constructors' titles under foreign bosses.

"They had a big mix of culture and I think that's still a bit of a missing link."

So, too, is qualifying and single-lap pace, with Vettel dangerous when starting off the front row, but more vulnerable further back.

"Lewis is going to win the championship and Mercedes are going to win the constructors’ (title), it’s obvious. Mercedes are just too strong," said Webber.

"Ferrari just have not got enough bullets. It’s like a football team, Mercedes just keep getting a result. Ferrari need everything to line up." 

MORE

Former technical head Lowe leaves struggling Williams F1 team

Former technical director Paddy Lowe is leaving Williams with immediate effect and has stepped down from the board of directors, the Formula One team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Toto Wolff optimistic that Esteban Ocon will be back in F1 next year

'Esteban is a hot topic because he’s clearly one of the most promising young drivers and he deserves to be in Formula One,' says Wolff
Motoring
1 day ago

Online abuse only makes us stronger, says Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes have endured a torrent of online abuse in the two weeks since the Canadian Grand Prix but team boss Toto Wolff says the 'haters' have only ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  2. SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i Reviews
  3. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  4. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Range Rover Evoque Reviews

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X