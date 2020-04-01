Motorsport

MotoGP rider Iannone handed 18-month ban for failed dope test

01 April 2020 - 14:59 By Reuters
Andrea Iannone of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini.
Andrea Iannone of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini.
Image: Danilo Di Giovanni/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for 18 months after failing a dope test last November, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.

The FIM said in a statement that the Aprilia rider had tested positive for the banned steroid Drostanolone at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The suspension will run until June 16, 2021.

Iannone, who had a contract to the end of this season, was also disqualified from the results of the races in Malaysia and Valencia.

The rider can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Iannone's positive test is the first official case of a doping offence in the grand prix paddock since 2012, when Moto2 rider Anthony West tested positive for methylhexanamine.

MORE

F1 teams banned from developing 2022 cars this year

Formula One teams have been barred from developing this year the new cars they will line up in the 2022 championship after a World Motor Sport ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Mercedes DAS steering system banned for 2021 F1 season

Formula One world champions Mercedes will not be allowed to use their innovative steering system next year, even though the cars are staying the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Even in MotoGP's virtual world, a Marquez still rules

Alex Marquez celebrated a first MotoGP win - even if only virtually - in a '#StayAtHomeGP' esports race featuring 10 top riders including older ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. It's no joke, April fuel set for a record drop in price next month news
  2. Minibus taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm news
  3. 10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down Features
  4. How road travel will work under the Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X