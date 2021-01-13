Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

Motorsport

Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 with bandages on his burnt hands after his crash at the previous race during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 3 2020.
French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages on Tuesday, six weeks after he clambered from the wreckage of his car in an horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old, who has now left Formula One, suffered burns to both hands when his Haas car split in two and erupted in flames after piercing a metal crash barrier.

He has been recovering at home in Switzerland since leaving hospital three days after the accident, missing the last two races of 2020.

“Dressing fully off and Petrus happy” he said on Twitter above a picture of him cradling the family pet cat and another close up of his hands, the left looking purple and raw.

The father of three had the dressings on his right hand removed last month.

