We have to do better, says Alfa Romeo F1 boss Frederic Vasseur

Alfa Romeo put their new C41 Formula One car centre stage at Warsaw's Grand Theatre on Monday and aimed at getting back into the midfield battle on track.

The Swiss-based team have finished eighth overall for the past three years, in 2018 as Sauber, but are hoping a revamped Ferrari engine provides more of a push in the last championship before major rule changes.

“The philosophy of the team is always the same, that we have to do a better job tomorrow than today. We were P8 last season, we have to target to do better,” said team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Alfa Romeo have Italian Antonio Giovinazzi and 2007 world champion Kimi Räikkönen, the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid at 41-years-old and with a record 329 race starts, in an unchanged line-up with Poland's Robert Kubica in reserve.

Räikkönen, who made his F1 debut in 2001, said he was still motivated.