Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 at Talladega Speedway

With a win already under his belt this season, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch knew he could gamble at Talladega on Sunday.
Busch took the lead in the second Nascar overtime shoot-out and earned the victory in Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.
After incidents with six laps to go and in the first extra segment, Bubba Wallace passed Busch as the white flag flew, but Wallace spun while blocking Ryan Blaney for second.
That caused the eighth caution and Busch cruised around in his No 8 Chevrolet at pace-lap speed to win under caution in the 196-lap event and record the 62nd Cup Series win of his career.
“Sometimes you've got to be lucky,” Busch said. “Some of these races come down to that and you've got to take them when they come your way.”
In his second victory this season, the RCR driver won for the second time at Talladega. His previous win was on April 27, 2008 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing — 55 wins ago.
It was RCR's 13th team win at the 4.28km superspeedway.
Having enough fuel was an issue for Busch, but his February 26 win at Auto Club Speedway in California made the decision easy.
“We were sweating it being close, but I thought back to Fontana earlier this year where we had a win,” Busch said. “I'm like, ‘We've got to gamble. We're up here, you've got to take the track position when you have it and go give it what you can on the restart'.”
Blaney finished second followed by Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.
In his 800th career start, 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick finished 20th.
Arriving at Talladega without a pole position there in 18 career seasons, Denny Hamlin produced a top-qualifying lap for the first time and led the drivers to the green flag to open the race around the high-banked track.
However, Briscoe and Wallace swapped the lead at Nascar's largest oval track during stage 1, with Wallace topping the leader board with 23 circuits led.
The event's first caution flew with 18 laps left in the first segment when Briscoe spun on pit road while leading a group of Fords and was unable to get his No 14 Mustang moving despite being under power.
In his second race since returning from a broken tibia, Chase Elliott roared across the finish line at lap 60 followed by teammate Alex Bowman for his first 2023 stage win.
But Aric Almirola earned a win in the second stage when teammate Harvick pushed the No 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to the line to end Elliott's bid for a second straight segment triumph.
Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 at Talladega Speedway
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
With a win already under his belt this season, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch knew he could gamble at Talladega on Sunday.
Busch took the lead in the second Nascar overtime shoot-out and earned the victory in Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.
After incidents with six laps to go and in the first extra segment, Bubba Wallace passed Busch as the white flag flew, but Wallace spun while blocking Ryan Blaney for second.
That caused the eighth caution and Busch cruised around in his No 8 Chevrolet at pace-lap speed to win under caution in the 196-lap event and record the 62nd Cup Series win of his career.
“Sometimes you've got to be lucky,” Busch said. “Some of these races come down to that and you've got to take them when they come your way.”
In his second victory this season, the RCR driver won for the second time at Talladega. His previous win was on April 27, 2008 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing — 55 wins ago.
It was RCR's 13th team win at the 4.28km superspeedway.
Having enough fuel was an issue for Busch, but his February 26 win at Auto Club Speedway in California made the decision easy.
“We were sweating it being close, but I thought back to Fontana earlier this year where we had a win,” Busch said. “I'm like, ‘We've got to gamble. We're up here, you've got to take the track position when you have it and go give it what you can on the restart'.”
Blaney finished second followed by Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski.
In his 800th career start, 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick finished 20th.
Arriving at Talladega without a pole position there in 18 career seasons, Denny Hamlin produced a top-qualifying lap for the first time and led the drivers to the green flag to open the race around the high-banked track.
However, Briscoe and Wallace swapped the lead at Nascar's largest oval track during stage 1, with Wallace topping the leader board with 23 circuits led.
The event's first caution flew with 18 laps left in the first segment when Briscoe spun on pit road while leading a group of Fords and was unable to get his No 14 Mustang moving despite being under power.
In his second race since returning from a broken tibia, Chase Elliott roared across the finish line at lap 60 followed by teammate Alex Bowman for his first 2023 stage win.
But Aric Almirola earned a win in the second stage when teammate Harvick pushed the No 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to the line to end Elliott's bid for a second straight segment triumph.
MORE:
Toyota’s Evans dominates Croatia Rally with emotional win
German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor
Mitch Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Berlin Formula E race
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos