Ferrari has unveiled the Le Mans-inspired 499P Modificata, a limited series car for noncompetitive track use, to celebrate the company’s return to the top class of endurance racing in the 2023 season.
The prancing horse was back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year and claimed its 10th overall victory in the famed French event in June. The 499P Modificata is a heavily modified version of the 499P that won the race and aims to set a new benchmark for track driving thrills.
Designed for select clientele, the single-seat car represents a new type of project for Ferrari: a track-only model developed directly from a racing car rather than a production model, but without the limitations imposed by technical regulations.
The 499P Modificata’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear mounted internal combustion 3.0l V6 engine with an electric motor on the front axle for a maximum power output of 640kW.
While the 499P Modificata is based on the 499P, not having to comply with FIA World Endurance Championship sporting and technical parameters has enabled Ferrari to introduce a number of modifications that enhance driving thrills and make the car’s performance more accessible.
For example, the electric axle and four-wheel drive can be activated even at low speeds. It has specific tyres developed by Pirelli and a complete recalibration of the suspension set-up, electronic controllers and engine mappings.
It also has a “push to pass” function that unleashes an extra 120kW for a limited period during the lap in addition to the nominal 520kW output, similar to the kinetic energy recovery system used in Formula One.
The 499P Modificata retains the single-seater cockpit and ergonomics of the 499P, providing clients with the same driving experience as the crews who drove the racing cars #50 and #51 in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ferrari 499P Modificata is the ultimate track day weapon
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The cars will be fielded in the new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme that, from 2024, will run with the existing F1 Clienti programme. This enables 499P Modificata owners to participate in certain events on international tracks every year with Ferrari taking care of logistics, trackside assistance and maintenance.
A distinctive characteristic of the 499P Modificata’s V6 engine is that it’s load-bearing so it performs a valuable structural function, as opposed to regular cars where the engine is mounted on a sub-chassis.
The 200kW electric motor has an energy recovery system that recharges the battery during deceleration and braking. The 800V battery pack was developed using the company’s F1 experience. The power unit is coupled to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.
Sporting an all carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the 499P Modificata features state of the art solutions such as pushrod suspension and a sophisticated braking system incorporating brake by wire that allows the electric front axle to recover energy during braking.
Ferrari hasn’t announced a price for the 499P Modificata but it is rumoured to be about R100m.
