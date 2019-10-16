Soccer

Malesela requires focus from his TS Galaxy players ahead of Enyimba test

16 October 2019 - 16:43 By Ofentse Ratsie
TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela is on a mission to qualify his team for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.
TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela is on a mission to qualify his team for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela has appealed to his charges to adjust their mindset when they face Nigeria powerhouse Enyimba in the final playoff stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Galaxy travel to Aba‚ Nigeria‚ to play the first leg on October 27 and then the South Africans side will host the return match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday November 3.

Malesela conceded that Enyimba pose a serious threat after seeing them up-close when they faced Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2017 Caf Champions League.

But the Rockets mentor said he would not obsess too much on the Nigerians‚ instead preferring to rather focus on working on his team’s strengths.

“I have seen a bit of this team when they played Sundowns.

"You cannot say teams will be the same when you play them‚” he told the club's website.

“I prefer focusing on my team and making necessary adjustments according to how the game dictates us to play it.

“There are some games where you know you are in control and you don’t have to do much but there are matches that require you to adjust your game plan.

“There are so many ways of playing a match and the match itself will inform you what to do‚” said Malesela.

The reigning Nedbank Cup champions have shocked many sides during their fairytale run in the Confed Cup and while they continue to carry the underdog tag‚ they cannot be taken lightly.

Malesela said competing at home and on the continent has required a tricky balancing act as both competitions require adequate preparation and planning.

“It is just how you need to manage the players and strike a balance.

"We don’t have everyone registered for Caf‚ which at least gives us fresh legs in the league.

“There’s a fairly balanced way of doing it for now‚ although we need to register more players for the competition (Caf Confederations Cup) if we want to progress even further.

“We got into this situation knowing very well what will happen when we advance further‚ so it is a matter of adjusting our minds accordingly and giving it our best on both fronts‚” concluded Malesela.

READ MORE:

Tim Sukazi predicts TS Galaxy will beat Nigerian giants Enyimba

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi insists being paired with Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba in the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup is a dream draw for ...
Sport
5 days ago

Not again! Sundowns draw Wydad in Champions League

Oh no, not again! That might be the reaction of Mamelodi Sundowns to being drawn with Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in Group C of the 2019-20 Caf ...
Sport
6 days ago

TS Galaxy set to dance for coach 'Dance' in Caf Confed Cup clash

TS Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela spent just over an hour on Thursday morning at the team's training fields in Radiokop, west of Johannesburg, ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. How Typhoon Hagibis revealed everything that’s wrong with World Rugby Rugby
  2. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  3. Bok coach Erasmus ahead of Japan showdown: 'We definitely know we are in for a ... Rugby
  4. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  5. No love or Xmas lunch for 'Downs as Champions League fixtures eat into family ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.

Related articles

  1. The nation's soccer lovers celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Caf vs Safa: Soccer body trying to force Bafana to play two Afcon games in ... Soccer
  3. Bulgaria coach apologises to England over racist chants Soccer
  4. Ntseki wins in Bafana debut – how did the other coaches do in their first games ... Soccer
  5. Mosimane believes Rantie‚ Affonso have much to offer at Sundowns Soccer
  6. Bafana Bafana give new coach Molefi Ntseki perfect start to his tenure with ... Soccer
  7. SuperSport open talks with coach Kaitano Tembo over an improved deal Soccer
  8. 'The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything‚' says ... Soccer
  9. Lazio handed partial stadium ban for fans' racist behaviour Soccer
  10. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
X