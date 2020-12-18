Limited edition Shelby Mustangs now available in SA

In modified Ford Mustang folklore, the Shelby badge is perched right up there on the pecking order of bucking bronco relishes. The company that was founded in 1962 by the legendary Caroll Shelby, and whose Le Mans racing exploits are portrayed in the 2019 Ford vs Ferrari movie, also gave the world the inimitable Shelby Cobra.

Since then the modifications company has specialised in building outrageously fast Ford Mustangs. Now Ford SA has announced the availability of three genuine Carroll Shelby Signature Edition Mustangs which will be entered into the official Shelby Registry for authenticity.

What sets the Shelbys apart from standard Mustangs are their 5.0l V8 engines that are fitted with an Edelbrock supercharger. They produce somewhere around 600kW. You will also get aluminium fenders that widen the body to fit one-piece forged monoblock wheels, a tuned MagneRide suspension, a new Brembo brake system with 6 piston calipers on the front and 4 piston calipers on the rear, a Borla exhaust system with four exit tips, a metallic ram air hood, a boot spoiler and diffuser with a new tail panel inserted between the rear lights.

Inside you’ll find Shelby branding on door mats, door sill plates and Shelby gauges, while the logos are extended to the radiator and oil caps and coolant tank. There’s also the option to remove the rear seat and replace with a racing harness bar.

“The limited edition 2020/2021 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang is the ultimate combination of exceptional design and amazing brawn,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American.

“From its refined yet functional styling to its poised handling and awesome power, along with its performance capabilities, this Shelby is the automotive equivalent to a champion fighter that looks as good in a tux as in the ring,” added Patterson

The limited-edition Caroll Shelby Signature Series that is available in a choice of convertible or fastback, automatic or manual transmission is priced at R2,708,000 including the base vehicle. The conversions are done at the official Mod Shop in the Western Cape.