New 2022 Range Rover leaked ahead of October 26 reveal
On Wednesday TimesLIVE Motoring uploaded a teaser image of the next-generation Range Rover that's set to be unveiled on October 26. Well the suspense has been shattered somewhat as photographs of the new luxury British SUV have leaked all over the internet.
Instagram user jons_garage18 uploaded a pic of the new Range Rover from the rear that showcases the vehicle's radical new LED tail lights. Also taking to Instagram was user drivenhardofficial who posted images of both the front and rear. Again, this confirms our suspicions that the new Range Rover would adopt an evolutionary styling approach.
The biggest leak by far, however, came from a French car-scoop forum called Worldscoop who went the whole hog by posting full exterior and interior photographs of Land Rover's new luxury flagship. The tricksy website apparently got hold of the images by intercepting a yet-to-be-released copy of the French-language 4x4 Magazine. Merde, sacrebleu!
With the surprise now in tatters and the upcoming reveal event totally undermined, we can just picture JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern fuming into his Drake's tie and/or Charvet pocket square.