New SA-bound Suzuki Baleno gets extra power, more features

The new second-generation Suzuki Baleno hatchback will soon be arriving in Mzansi.

Although sharing its basic underpinnings with the outgoing model, this newcomer stands out with revised exterior styling that includes a reworked front end home to a wider air intake plus a new three-dimensional grille design flanked by a fresh set of headlamps. The taillights have also been reshaped with a more angular design that runs into the tailgate.

Suzuki have also overhauled the vehicle's interior where a new multi-layered dashboard with reshaped air vents is complemented by recontoured seats which apparently offer increased comfort and improved durability thanks to the use of higher-grade materials.