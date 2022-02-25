New SA-bound Suzuki Baleno gets extra power, more features
The new second-generation Suzuki Baleno hatchback will soon be arriving in Mzansi.
Although sharing its basic underpinnings with the outgoing model, this newcomer stands out with revised exterior styling that includes a reworked front end home to a wider air intake plus a new three-dimensional grille design flanked by a fresh set of headlamps. The taillights have also been reshaped with a more angular design that runs into the tailgate.
Suzuki have also overhauled the vehicle's interior where a new multi-layered dashboard with reshaped air vents is complemented by recontoured seats which apparently offer increased comfort and improved durability thanks to the use of higher-grade materials.
Two models will be available from launch: the entry-level GL and range-topping GLX.
Although aimed squarely at the budget-conscious buyer, the GL comes equipped with an impressive list of niceties including cruise control, automatic climate control and rear-mounted air vents. There's also a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Three USB ports are fitted as standard. Further sweetening the deal is a leather multifunction steering wheel and electric windows.
In terms of safety equipment, Suzuki has fitted the GL with dual front airbags, electronic stability programme, ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution and emergency brake assistance as well as a new hill hold control for smoother starts on steep inclines.
The flagship GLX model builds on the specification of its GL sibling with a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes paired to a 360º view camera system. It also sports full colour heads up display (HUD), keyless entry and a push-button start. Bolstering things on the safety front are a pair of full LED projector headlamps (with LED daytime running lights), four extra airbags and dual-colour 16 inch alloy wheels.
Both next generation Baleno models are powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm. That's a 9kW/8Nm improvement over that of the engine found in the outgoing model. This is transferred to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. The latter is now available on the GL.
According to Suzuki, the Baleno's suspension, steering and drivetrain have also been improved to offer a more engaging driving experience, while the patented TECT safety shell and platform are more rigid, thanks to the use of extra high-tensile steel.
Suzuki’s global head office in Japan has confirmed the start of vehicle production for the SA Suzuki Baleno in April, with first customer deliveries scheduled for around June 2022. More details on the range, pricing, service plan and warranty information will be made available at the time of launch. Watch this space for updates as and when they happen.
