Local Volkswagen Taigo pricing confirmed

VW has confirmed pricing of its new Taigo that slots in between the T-Cross and T-Roc.

The model range begins with the entry-level Taigo Life that comes standard with LED headlamps and taillights, electric foldable and heated exterior mirrors, 16-inch "Belmopan" alloy wheels and black roof rails. Hop inside the cabin and you will find a 6.5-inch Composition colour infotainment system with App Connect, We Connect Go, a front centre armrest with a USB-C interface and a leather multifunction steering wheel.