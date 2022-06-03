Local Volkswagen Taigo pricing confirmed
VW has confirmed pricing of its new Taigo that slots in between the T-Cross and T-Roc.
The model range begins with the entry-level Taigo Life that comes standard with LED headlamps and taillights, electric foldable and heated exterior mirrors, 16-inch "Belmopan" alloy wheels and black roof rails. Hop inside the cabin and you will find a 6.5-inch Composition colour infotainment system with App Connect, We Connect Go, a front centre armrest with a USB-C interface and a leather multifunction steering wheel.
Next in line is the Taigo Style that builds on the specification of the Life with IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, a rear bumper with a chrome strip and silver diffuser plus a set of silver anodised roof rails. Other notable add-ons include ambient lighting, 17-inch "Aberdeen" alloy wheels, full park distance control, dynamic light assist, 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro, an active info display as well as an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system.
The flagship Taigo R-Line stands out from its lesser siblings with R-Line front and rear bumpers with high-gloss black inserts. Adding to this model's sporty appearance is a black headliner, stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for rear and side windows, an active info display as well as a set of 17-inch "Valencia" alloy wheels. Customers can also fit the optional Black Style Package that applies a high-gloss black finish to exterior bits such as the mirror caps, radiator grille and tailpipe trim, plus black 18-inch "Misano" alloy wheels.
Under the bonnet, all local Taigo models come equipped with a capable 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 85kW and 200Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission. Expect a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.3 seconds while fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a thrifty 5.4l/100km.
Pricing for the new 2022 VW Taigo range is as follows:
Taigo Life: R429,900
Taigo Style: R464,100
Taigo R-Line: R486,000
Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/45,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are set at 15,000km.
TimesLIVE Motoring is currently on the Taigo media launch. Full driving impressions will be published shortly.
