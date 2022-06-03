×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

Local Volkswagen Taigo pricing confirmed

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
03 June 2022 - 08:28
The new VW Taigo starts at R429,900.
The new VW Taigo starts at R429,900.
Image: Supplied

VW has confirmed pricing of its new Taigo that slots in between the T-Cross and T-Roc. 

The model range begins with the entry-level Taigo Life that comes standard with LED headlamps and taillights, electric foldable and heated exterior mirrors, 16-inch "Belmopan" alloy wheels and black roof rails. Hop inside the cabin and you will find a 6.5-inch Composition colour infotainment system with App Connect, We Connect Go, a front centre armrest with a USB-C interface and a leather multifunction steering wheel. 

Next in line is the Taigo Style that builds on the specification of the Life with IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, a rear bumper with a chrome strip and silver diffuser plus a set of silver anodised roof rails. Other notable add-ons include ambient lighting, 17-inch "Aberdeen" alloy wheels, full park distance control, dynamic light assist, 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro, an active info display as well as an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system. 

The flagship Taigo R-Line stands out from its lesser siblings with R-Line front and rear bumpers with high-gloss black inserts. Adding to this model's sporty appearance is a black headliner, stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for rear and side windows, an active info display as well as a set of 17-inch "Valencia" alloy wheels. Customers can also fit the optional Black Style Package that applies a high-gloss black finish to exterior bits such as the mirror caps, radiator grille and tailpipe trim, plus black 18-inch "Misano" alloy wheels.

All VW Taigo models are fitted with a digital cockpit.
All VW Taigo models are fitted with a digital cockpit.
Image: Supplied

Under the bonnet, all local Taigo models come equipped with a capable 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 85kW and 200Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission. Expect a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.3 seconds while fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a thrifty 5.4l/100km. 

Pricing for the new 2022 VW Taigo range is as follows:

Taigo Life: R429,900

Taigo Style: R464,100

Taigo R-Line: R486,000

Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/45,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are set at 15,000km.

TimesLIVE Motoring is currently on the Taigo media launch. Full driving impressions will be published shortly.

Bold new Mercedes-Benz GLC breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed its second-generation GLC compact crossover SUV.
Motoring
15 hours ago

The new Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition is hot-hatch perfection

If you thought the standard Toyota GR Corolla was awesome you ain't seen nothing yet.
Motoring
19 hours ago

New Lexus RX range ditches the V6, embraces hybrid power

Lexus this week pulled the wraps off its new fifth generation RX luxury crossover SUV.
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel price hikes: Here’s what it costs to fill up SA’s most popular cars Features
  2. WATCH | Plane makes forced landing on Stellenbosch road news
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to hit record highs at midnight news
  4. Musk’s Tesla ultimatum — return to office or work somewhere else news
  5. These were SA’s best-selling cars in May news

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux