Refreshed Toyota C-HR lands in SA

Toyota has launched an updated version of its edgy C-HR compact crossover. It's a subtle makeover, with the most noticeable cosmetic change being the addition of new 18-inch directional alloy wheels fitted to the mid-tier Plus and flagship Luxury derivatives.

Toyota has also updated the C-HR's colour palette with the standard and Plus models offering customers a choice of 10 exterior paint finishes. Standout shades include Celestite Grey, Midnight Purple, Fierce Red and Eclipse Black. The range-topping Luxury model is available with an eye-catching bi-tone configuration that contrasts the chosen exterior colour with a black roof. Vehicles licked in Eclipse Black get a silver roof.