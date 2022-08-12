×

New Models

Refreshed Toyota C-HR lands in SA

12 August 2022 - 19:53
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
New 18-inch directional alloy wheels are standard on the mid-tier Plus and flagship Luxury.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has launched an updated version of its edgy C-HR compact crossover. It's a subtle makeover, with the most noticeable cosmetic change being the addition of new 18-inch directional alloy wheels fitted to the mid-tier Plus and flagship Luxury derivatives.

Toyota has also updated the C-HR's colour palette with the standard and Plus models offering customers a choice of 10 exterior paint finishes. Standout shades include Celestite Grey, Midnight Purple, Fierce Red and Eclipse Black. The range-topping Luxury model is available with an eye-catching bi-tone configuration that contrasts the chosen exterior colour with a black roof. Vehicles licked in Eclipse Black get a silver roof.

The new 2022 Toyota C-HR range boasts an updated exterior colour palette.
Image: Supplied

Standard features are generous across the range with even the entry-level C-HR model benefiting from daytime running lights, automatic LED headlamps and exterior colour coding. Step inside the cabin and you will discover niceties such as air conditioning, a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster, 12V power socket and multifunction steering wheel. There's also an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A reversing camera is fitted as standard.

The middle-of-the-range Plus amps things up with additional features such as front fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather steering wheel trim, cruise control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Air conditioning is upgraded to dual-zone climate control. 

An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard on all derivatives.
Image: Supplied

Finally, the flagship Luxury model offers more on the amenities front, thanks to the addition of park distance control with an intelligent parking system, keyless entry and start, a partial leather interior as well as Bi-LED headlamps with sequential turn-signal operation. The side mirrors are retractable and the fog lamps get brighter LED elements.

In terms of safety, all 2022 C-HR models feature ABS, EBD, brake assist, vehicle stability control, hill assist and trailer sway control. The standard and Plus derivatives boast front driver and passenger, side, curtain and driver-knee airbags with seat belt force limiters, ISOFIX anchor-points and pretensioners. The Luxury ups the ante with the Toyota safety sense system, which comprises advanced active safety systems such as a pre-collision system, automatic high beam, rear-cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring. It also offers all-speed adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert.

Turbocharged motor dishes out 85kW and 185Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

As before the C-HR range is powered by Toyota's proven 1.2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 85kW and 185Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). 

Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Toyota C-HR range is as follows:

1.2 T: R429,000

1.2 T PLUS: R465,200

1.2 T PLUS CVT: R479,100

1.2 T LUXURY CVT: R554,500

Pricing includes a six service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions can be purchased from any Toyota dealer (220 outlets).

