Refreshed Toyota C-HR lands in SA
Toyota has launched an updated version of its edgy C-HR compact crossover. It's a subtle makeover, with the most noticeable cosmetic change being the addition of new 18-inch directional alloy wheels fitted to the mid-tier Plus and flagship Luxury derivatives.
Toyota has also updated the C-HR's colour palette with the standard and Plus models offering customers a choice of 10 exterior paint finishes. Standout shades include Celestite Grey, Midnight Purple, Fierce Red and Eclipse Black. The range-topping Luxury model is available with an eye-catching bi-tone configuration that contrasts the chosen exterior colour with a black roof. Vehicles licked in Eclipse Black get a silver roof.
Standard features are generous across the range with even the entry-level C-HR model benefiting from daytime running lights, automatic LED headlamps and exterior colour coding. Step inside the cabin and you will discover niceties such as air conditioning, a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster, 12V power socket and multifunction steering wheel. There's also an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A reversing camera is fitted as standard.
The middle-of-the-range Plus amps things up with additional features such as front fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather steering wheel trim, cruise control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Air conditioning is upgraded to dual-zone climate control.
Finally, the flagship Luxury model offers more on the amenities front, thanks to the addition of park distance control with an intelligent parking system, keyless entry and start, a partial leather interior as well as Bi-LED headlamps with sequential turn-signal operation. The side mirrors are retractable and the fog lamps get brighter LED elements.
In terms of safety, all 2022 C-HR models feature ABS, EBD, brake assist, vehicle stability control, hill assist and trailer sway control. The standard and Plus derivatives boast front driver and passenger, side, curtain and driver-knee airbags with seat belt force limiters, ISOFIX anchor-points and pretensioners. The Luxury ups the ante with the Toyota safety sense system, which comprises advanced active safety systems such as a pre-collision system, automatic high beam, rear-cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring. It also offers all-speed adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert.
As before the C-HR range is powered by Toyota's proven 1.2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 85kW and 185Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Toyota C-HR range is as follows:
1.2 T: R429,000
1.2 T PLUS: R465,200
1.2 T PLUS CVT: R479,100
1.2 T LUXURY CVT: R554,500
Pricing includes a six service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions can be purchased from any Toyota dealer (220 outlets).