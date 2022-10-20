Lotus has unveiled its Evija electric supercar in final production form and confirmed it can produce 1,500kW of power, more than the combined output of five Porsche 911 Carreras, making it the world’s most powerful production car.
And the Evija (pronounced “ee-vaya”) has a truck-like 1,700Nm of torque.
Those outputs give the super-Lotus the ability to scorch from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and, even more impressive, it can reach 300km/h in less than nine seconds. The top speed is electronically restricted to 350km/h.
The Evija isn’t just about mind-boggling numbers, however. The factory says it should handle like a proper Lotus courtesy of its race-inspired suspension, weight-saving magnesium wheels and carbon-fibre body. Still, the car tips the scales at a portly 1,887kg due to its heavy batteries and four electric motors, one for each wheel.
Got R50m lying around? Then you could have a 1,500kW Lotus Evija electric supercar
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The 93kWh battery is claimed to deliver up to 400km of range in normal driving and an 80% charge is said to take just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger.
Lotus has unveiled a special-edition Evija Fittipaldi to mark the start of production in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1972 Formula One title in a Lotus Type 72 and the brand securing the constructors’ championship.
The car was unveiled last week at the company’s headquarters in Hethel, UK, with Fittipaldi guest of honour. Only eight units will be built.
Showcasing the iconic black and gold colour scheme, also 50 years old in 2022, the hand-painted exterior and numerous other unique design features have been created to commemorate this collaboration. They include a hand-tinted plan view of the Type 72 etched on the carbon fibre roof and Fittipaldi’s signature hand-stitched on the dashboard.
Image: Supplied
The car wears black and gold “Type 72” wheels with anodised centre-lock surrounds, as well as black and gold brake calipers.
Another emotive detail is the rotary dial on the floating central instrument pane, which is handcrafted from aluminium recycled from the original Type 72, ensuring a genuine piece of the iconic F1 racer is part of each Evija Fittipaldi.
“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this project and it’s been a wonderful experience revealing the car to some of the new owners,” Fittipaldi said. “Having the opportunity to drive the Evija Fittipaldi and my championship-winning Type 72 Formula One car on the test track at Hethel has been an incredible experience.”
Lotus says the first Evijas will be delivered in 2023, with 130 units to be built at a price of about £2.4m (about R50m) apiece.
