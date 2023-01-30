Mitsubishi reveals all-new Outlander in SA

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa will launch its new-generation Outlander in the middle of 2023.
The seven-seater SUV made its global debut in early 2021 with bold new styling, including the latest incarnation of the brand’s “dynamic shield” front design.
Set to replace the 2.4l all wheel drive Outlander launched here in 2013, it is powered by a new 2.5l four-cylinder engine with drive mode selectors that direct power to the road using a Super All-Wheel Control system. The new Outlander has a modern new interior with a digital instrument cluster and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Full pricing and specifications will be revealed when the vehicle is launched.
The new Outlander forms part of a busy rollout of new models for the Japanese brand in 2023, including the Xpander Cross, the more rugged stablemate of the Xpander seven-seater MPV. Due to arrive before year-end, the Cross retains the versatility of the affordable seven-seat MPV it is based on, but adopts a more rugged look with black wheel arch mouldings, door garnishes and side sills. Redesigned bumpers with integrated bull bars continue the more masculine design of the Xpander Cross, while roof rails are also fitted.
A new, range-topping Triton limited edition bakkie will be launched in the next couple of months. It will boast what Mitsubishi terms a caricature-like exterior cosmetic package and an interior garnished with red accents.
The Mitsubishi Delica D:5 premium SUV is under consideration for South Africa. With all-wheel drive and up to eight seats, the 4.8m SUV is capable of taking families on adventure trails.
The iconic Pajero was discontinued in 2021 after a 39-year run and no replacement is planned. The seven-seat Pajero Sport will continue to serve as the brand’s all-terrain SUV.
The product drive follows the launch of several new and updated models in 2022 including updates to the ASX, Pajero Sport Aspire, Xpander, Triton Heritage Edition and single cab Triton models.
During 2022 Mitsubishi Motors SA sold 4,315 new vehicles with the Pajero Sport, Triton and Xpander accounting for most of the sales.
The brand is being repositioned for a wider audience and will increase its South African network from 41 to 44 dealers, said Mitsubishi Motors SA MD Thato Magasa.
Jeffrey Allison, the company’s marketing manager, said a salesforce retention programme was being implemented to assist with attracting and retaining quality sales people, while Mitsubishi will launch loyalty programmes and initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction.
Allison said improvements in production output and lower logistics costs would lead to an oversupply of vehicles in South Africa while rising fuel prices, higher raw material costs and the dollar strength would increase vehicle prices.
The rising cost of living is eroding middle-class disposable income while low GDP growth would affect business to business buying power, Allison said.
“Despite these challenges, Mitsubishi Motors SA believe there is room for growth in the segments we compete in.”
