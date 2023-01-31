Following on from the Audi skysphere roadster in 2021, and the carmaker's grandsphere sedan and urbansphere space concepts in April 2022, the fourth model in the series is the Audi activesphere concept.
It’s a 4.98m long, 2.07m wide and 1.60m high four-door crossover coupé concept that is very much like the Audi Allroad series, but for the future.
High ground clearance and 22-inch wheels shod with 285/55 rubber speak to its off-road prowess. The ground clearance is also variable thanks to air-spring suspension and can be increased by 40mm from the basic height of 208mm.
The Audi activesphere’s approach and departure angles are rated at 18.9 and 28.1 degrees, respectively.
The rear of the activesphere can turn into an open cargo bed at the touch of a button. Audi says this is perfect for carrying recreational equipment such as e-bikes or water and winter sports gear.
The fully electric concept car doors are attached to the A and C pillars at the front and rear. With no B pillar in sight, they open in opposite directions to reveal a cabin with four individual seats and a wheelbase stretching 2.97m for good legroom for passengers.
Audi activesphere concept hints at Ingolstadt's off-road future
Hi-tech headsets provide a view of the real environment and the route, while simultaneously displaying 3D content and interactive elements — individually configurable for drivers and passengers.
When the Audi activesphere concept is driving in autonomous mode, the dashboard, steering wheel and pedals disappear from the driver’s view.
The dashboard itself works like a soundbar, and if the driver wants to take over the wheel the dashboard, along with the steering wheel, swivels out from its flush position below the windshield.
Autonomous chauffeuring is also possible on suitable terrain thanks to the new display and operating technology where the physical and virtual worlds mix by displaying digital content in the occupants’ fields of vision in real time.
With a quattro electric drive with quick-charging technology from Audi’s PPE modular system, the Audi activesphere has a total output of 325kW and 720Nm and a driving range of more than 600km.
Fast charging takes just 10 minutes to juice up the car for 300km, and in less than 25 minutes the 100 kWh battery charges from five percent to 80%.
“The sphere concept vehicles show our vision for the premium mobility of the future. We are experiencing a paradigm shift, especially in the interior of our future Audi models. The interior becomes a place where the passengers feel at home and can connect to the world outside at the same time,” says Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board for technical development at Audi AG.
