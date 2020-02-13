Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie

The Volkswagen Amarok has been named SA’s bakkie of the year in a group test of 10 double cabs conducted by Leisure Wheels magazine in association with Business Day Motor News.

The Amarok scored 90.5 points to edge out the second placed Ford Ranger Raptor (86.3 points) and third placed Toyota Hilux (85.4 points).

The 10 bakkies were put through their paces by the Gerotek vehicle testing facility near Pretoria to evaluate their performance, handling, braking, fuel consumption, loading ability, towing prowess and other objectively-tested parameters.

They were also evaluated by a panel of five jurors, comprising motoring journalists and driving instructors, who drove them back to back on a route comprising tar, gravel and a 4x4 course.

The winning Amarok V6 scored highly in acceleration, weight carrying ability, handling, towing and was also the jurors’ favourite.

The Ford Ranger Raptor was hailed for its off-roading ability and had the highest ground clearance in the line-up at 240mm, followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser (230mm) and Mahindra Pik Up (225mm).

The Hilux recorded the best fuel consumption, the Isuzu D-Max had the most affordable parts pricing, the Mahindra Pik Up won the highest payload category, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak had the best turning circle and the Nissan Navara took victory in the 100km/h-0 braking test.

The Land Cruiser excelled in off-roading but set the lowest scores in dynamic tests like braking, lane-changing, and in-gear acceleration, and also had the highest fuel consumption.