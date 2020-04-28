March global sales slump spells trouble ahead for Japan's car makers

Global vehicle sales by Japanese car makers dropped by 34% in March, when the coronavirus outbreak spread worldwide - and are set to fall further in the months ahead as the crisis continues.

Demand for cars has plummeted as people have been ordered to stay indoors in many countries to control the spread of the coronavirus, leaving motorways deserted and deep uncertainty about the longer-term impact on the global economy.

Analysts expect that this will put consumers off buying new cars, cutting 2020 global vehicle sales by around a third, compared with an 11% fall after the 2008 global financial crisis.

In a sign of the damage so far, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Japan's four other major carmakers reported sales of around 1.82 million cars last month - down from around 2.77 million a year earlier.

Their combined global sales for the financial year ended March fell 7.3% to 26.5 million vehicles, their lowest in four years, calculations by Reuters - based on sales figures announced on Tuesday by individual car makers - showed.