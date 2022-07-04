×

news

Audi connect is now available on older models

04 July 2022 - 10:41 By Motoring Reporter
The DataPlug lets your smartphone sync to your vehicle via the Plug and Play app.
Image: Supplied

Problem. You currently drive an older Audi model but would like to enjoy the benefits of Audi connect.

Solution. Simply visit your nearest Audi dealership and pick up a DataPlug that quickly mates to your vehicle's OBD port and allows you to access via the Plug and Play smartphone app a host of connected features, including:

  • car data (mileage, fuel levels, vehicle identification number);
  • driving style evaluation;
  • service appointments; and
  • roadside assistance in the case of a breakdown.

Automated recording of your car's location is also provided by the app, as well as an automated connection to your preferred Audi dealer. 

This innovative solution can be retrofitted to many 2008 and later Audi models that did not come equipped with Audi connect as standard. Installation is free, as is the DataPlug.

To see if your vehicle is compatible book an appointment with your nearest Audi dealer. Alternatively you can follow this link, which also tells you a lot more about the service. 

