news

Most expensive Ferrari ‘barn find’ collection heads to auction in August

14 June 2023 - 10:36 By Phuti Mpyane
The low-cut Ferrari Superamerica 410s have sold for more than $5m (about R93m).
The low-cut Ferrari Superamerica 410s have sold for more than $5m (about R93m).
Image: Supplied

When Hurricane Charley, a category 4 storm, walloped Florida in the US with winds of up to 240km/h in August 2004, it unearthed a Ferrari “barn find” of 20 cars. The collection is set to be auctioned on August 17-19.

By numbers, the world’s largest and decaying collection of 60 cars was owned by French industrialist Roger Baillon. When auctioned, the Baillon Collection, which included a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider owned by the 60s French actor Alain Delon and contributed $18.45m (R341.7m) to the achieved record sale of $28.5m (R527.9m). 

This latest collection, though, which includes a Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 with a concave roof, is expected to equal or even surpass the Baillon record.

The collection is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during August’s Monterey Car Week without reserve prices. Among the tasty salvages are:

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I

Provenance is provided by it being one of 13 (maybe 14) cars built by the famed Pininfarina coachbuilders and imagery of the car competing in the 1954 Mille Miglia. It is expected to sell for between $4m (R74m) and $5m (R92.6m).

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Pininfarina Coupé Speciale

Still wearing its original paint, this 250 GT Pininfarina Coupé Speciale was delivered new in August 1956 to Mohammed V, the king of Morocco. This “low-roof” exotic is essentially a 250 GT chassis bodied as a coupé by Pininfarina. About 80 low-roof 250 GT Coupés were built, and former Fiat director Emanuele Nasi (the son of Aniceta Agnelli and Carlo Nasi) is among four previous owners. It is estimated to sell between $1.7m (R31.5m) and $2.3m (R42.6m).

This 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti is among a collection of exotic Ferraris found after a hurricane hit Florida.
This 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti is among a collection of exotic Ferraris found after a hurricane hit Florida.
Image: Supplied

1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupé Series I by Pininfarina

Only 35 of the Ferrari 410 Superamericas were built. Former owners include a casino magnate, the Shah of Iran, Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, Emperor Bao Dai of Vietnam and Dottore Enrico Wax, the American importer of Johnnie Walker whisky. Superamerica 410s have sold for more than $5m (R92.6m).

1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione

It is one of three cars built by Ferrari for the 1978 24 Hours of Le Mans. None of the cars finished the race but it is a collectable that could fetch $2.23m (R41.3m).

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Series II

Another Pininfarina build, only 147 were produced. It i’s expected to fetch between $500,000 (R9.3m) and $1m (R18.5m).

The rest of the exalted collection includes:

  • 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti;
  • 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti;
  • 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina;
  • 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I "Interim" by Pininfarina;
  • 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II by Pininfarina;
  • 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina;
  • 1968 Ferrari Dino 206 GT by Scaglietti;
  • 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 by Pininfarina;
  • 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti;
  • 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti;
  • 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 by Pininfarina;
  • 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB “Vetroresina” by Scaglietti;
  • 1977 Ferrari 400 Automatic;
  • 1980 Ferrari 512 BB; and
  • 1991 Ferrari Testarossa.

Click here for auction details.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand

German sports car firm beats Louis Vuitton and Chanel in the rankings compiled by Brand Finance
Motoring
21 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE | Defender 130 is aimed at families with a taste for adventure

There are large SUVs, and then there’s the new Defender 130. Note the new naming convention minus the Jaguar Land Rover tags. It’s now simply Range ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Clarkson delivers 1,000 beers by tractor to Alpine F1 team

Television personality and celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch in excess of R100m

A Ferrari Enzo road car owned by Fernando Alonso will be the star of the MonacoCarAuctions sale on June 8.
Motoring
1 week ago

Secretive Dutchman’s classic car collection goes up for auction

More than 230 dusty old cars, including classics worth several hundred thousand euros each, are being auctioned in the Netherlands after being stored ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone news
  3. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  4. REVIEW | BMW 320d offers driving thrills without the thirst Reviews
  5. Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand news

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video