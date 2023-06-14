When Hurricane Charley, a category 4 storm, walloped Florida in the US with winds of up to 240km/h in August 2004, it unearthed a Ferrari “barn find” of 20 cars. The collection is set to be auctioned on August 17-19.
By numbers, the world’s largest and decaying collection of 60 cars was owned by French industrialist Roger Baillon. When auctioned, the Baillon Collection, which included a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider owned by the 60s French actor Alain Delon and contributed $18.45m (R341.7m) to the achieved record sale of $28.5m (R527.9m).
This latest collection, though, which includes a Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 with a concave roof, is expected to equal or even surpass the Baillon record.
The collection is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during August’s Monterey Car Week without reserve prices. Among the tasty salvages are:
1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I
Provenance is provided by it being one of 13 (maybe 14) cars built by the famed Pininfarina coachbuilders and imagery of the car competing in the 1954 Mille Miglia. It is expected to sell for between $4m (R74m) and $5m (R92.6m).
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Pininfarina Coupé Speciale
Still wearing its original paint, this 250 GT Pininfarina Coupé Speciale was delivered new in August 1956 to Mohammed V, the king of Morocco. This “low-roof” exotic is essentially a 250 GT chassis bodied as a coupé by Pininfarina. About 80 low-roof 250 GT Coupés were built, and former Fiat director Emanuele Nasi (the son of Aniceta Agnelli and Carlo Nasi) is among four previous owners. It is estimated to sell between $1.7m (R31.5m) and $2.3m (R42.6m).
Most expensive Ferrari ‘barn find’ collection heads to auction in August
Image: Supplied
When Hurricane Charley, a category 4 storm, walloped Florida in the US with winds of up to 240km/h in August 2004, it unearthed a Ferrari “barn find” of 20 cars. The collection is set to be auctioned on August 17-19.
By numbers, the world’s largest and decaying collection of 60 cars was owned by French industrialist Roger Baillon. When auctioned, the Baillon Collection, which included a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider owned by the 60s French actor Alain Delon and contributed $18.45m (R341.7m) to the achieved record sale of $28.5m (R527.9m).
This latest collection, though, which includes a Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 with a concave roof, is expected to equal or even surpass the Baillon record.
The collection is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during August’s Monterey Car Week without reserve prices. Among the tasty salvages are:
1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I
Provenance is provided by it being one of 13 (maybe 14) cars built by the famed Pininfarina coachbuilders and imagery of the car competing in the 1954 Mille Miglia. It is expected to sell for between $4m (R74m) and $5m (R92.6m).
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Pininfarina Coupé Speciale
Still wearing its original paint, this 250 GT Pininfarina Coupé Speciale was delivered new in August 1956 to Mohammed V, the king of Morocco. This “low-roof” exotic is essentially a 250 GT chassis bodied as a coupé by Pininfarina. About 80 low-roof 250 GT Coupés were built, and former Fiat director Emanuele Nasi (the son of Aniceta Agnelli and Carlo Nasi) is among four previous owners. It is estimated to sell between $1.7m (R31.5m) and $2.3m (R42.6m).
Image: Supplied
1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupé Series I by Pininfarina
Only 35 of the Ferrari 410 Superamericas were built. Former owners include a casino magnate, the Shah of Iran, Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, Emperor Bao Dai of Vietnam and Dottore Enrico Wax, the American importer of Johnnie Walker whisky. Superamerica 410s have sold for more than $5m (R92.6m).
1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione
It is one of three cars built by Ferrari for the 1978 24 Hours of Le Mans. None of the cars finished the race but it is a collectable that could fetch $2.23m (R41.3m).
1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Series II
Another Pininfarina build, only 147 were produced. It i’s expected to fetch between $500,000 (R9.3m) and $1m (R18.5m).
The rest of the exalted collection includes:
Click here for auction details.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand
FIRST DRIVE | Defender 130 is aimed at families with a taste for adventure
Clarkson delivers 1,000 beers by tractor to Alpine F1 team
Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch in excess of R100m
Secretive Dutchman’s classic car collection goes up for auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos