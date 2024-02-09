news

US wants to keep Chinese ‘smart cars’ out of the country

09 February 2024 - 07:59 By Reuters
According to a report, US officials are particularly concerned about the troves of data collected by smart cars, including EVs and other types of connected and autonomous vehicles.
The President Joe Biden administration is considering restricting imports of Chinese "smart cars" and related components amid growing US concerns about data security, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The measures would also apply to electric vehicles and parts originating from China, no matter where they are assembled, in a bid to prevent Chinese makers from moving cars and components into the US through third countries such as Mexico, the report said.

The measures could also apply to other countries about which the US has data concerns, Bloomberg said.

According to the report, US officials are particularly concerned about the troves of data collected by smart cars, including EVs and other types of connected and autonomous vehicles.

