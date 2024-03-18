Since its establishment in March 2004 with an investment of R13m the Volkswagen AutoPavilion has steadily grown into a celebrated attraction for South African VW enthusiasts.
Over 20 years this heritage centre has evolved, now proudly showcasing a collection of more than 51 vehicles, ranging from iconic models to concept cars, offering visitors a comprehensive journey through the German carmaker's illustrious history.
Andile Dlamini, head of group communication, expressed the significance of the AutoPavilion, saying: “We are proud that this centre has been preserving our heritage and representing our company’s story for the past two decades.”
Exhibitions aside, more than 670,000 visitors welcomed in the past 20 years have also had an exclusive look at the plant’s production operations. Though the plant previously offered factory tours, this has been part of the AutoPavilion experience since its opening, with more than 350,000 tours being conducted in the past two decades.
The tours, which are offered on weekdays and are free of charge to the public, are especially popular among school groups.
To book a factory tour or find out more about the AutoPavilion, contact 041-994-5941 or autopavilion@vwsa.co.za, or visit the AutoPavilion next to the Volkswagen Group Africa plant at 103 Algoa Road in Kariega.
VW's AutoPavilion salutes 20 years of celebrating heritage
Image: Supplied
