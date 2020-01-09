Audi A1 Road Trip | Update 2: Ride

Things have been quiet on my side. Mainly because, well, things have been quiet on my side. Staying in a small Karoo town such as Montagu means that you don’t really need a car for the running of daily life. You can just bicycle or walk wherever it is you want to go. Good for fitness but not great for getting to know the Audi A1 35 TFSI any better.

So I went to Cape Town for a few days: a mountainous tourist Mecca in which personal mobility is an absolute must-have if you want to squeeze the most out of it. Especially if you decide to visit Simon’s Town culinary institution, The Salty Sea Dog, for a cheeky fish and chips, which is exactly what I did on Tuesday afternoon.

A fair distance from my Gardens base camp, the drive to this sweet purveyor of deep-fried goodness took me along the Atlantic seaboard, through Hout Bay and Chapman’s Peak and up over the Glencairn Expressway: a series of road surfaces ranging from pristine to lumpy – just what you need for ascertaining how well a car rides. So how does the little Audi A1 Sportback fair?