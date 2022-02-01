REVIEW | Pocket-friendly VW T-Cross Comfortline is pick of the bunch

Launched locally in 2019, the dapper little T-Cross has been something of a success story for the Volkswagen brand.

Combining stylish aesthetics, fine road manners and useful all round performance, it’s not hard to see why this compact SUV ranked as SA’s 14th best-selling car of 2021. While the Highline model impressed me when I sampled it before Covid-19 turned our world into a dog and pony show (remember those carefree days?), it is perhaps its less powerful Comfortline sibling that now makes the most buying sense.

Why? Priced (sans any optional extras, of course) at R365,100 means this entry-level model is a whopping R78,700 cheaper than the mid-tier alternative, which in these troublesome times is a worthwhile saving in anybody’s book. Volkswagen achieved this feat by fitting the Comfortline with a detuned version of its 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine (70kW/175Nm vs the Highline’s 85kW/200Nm) and swapping that slick seven-speed DSG gearbox for a long-throw five-speed manual that sends drive to the front wheels via a clutch with a strangely aggressive engagement point.

Of course armchair critics will be quick to bemoan these spec-sheet deficits, but in my experience behind the wheel I found this reduction in power and torque hasn’t done much to blunt performance.

With two less forward ratios there’s arguably a bit more turbo lag in certain situations (the DSG transmission has a wider spread of ratios to help keep things on the boil) but on the whole there’s more than enough oomph here to propel you along the black stuff at a useful rate of knots.

Nippy around town with decent point-and-squirt acceleration, the T-Cross Comfortline is also surprisingly adept out on the highway where it will happily maintain an easy 140km/h cruise for hours. The engine is nice and tractable — accelerating from under 120km/h seldom requires a shift down to fourth unless you are loaded with lots of cargo and/or passengers.

Being less endowed in the horsepower department you’d expect the Comfortline to sip less fuel than its Highline stablemate. However over 395km of mixed driving conditions I registered an identical figure of 5.9l/100km. While not to be snubbed at with oil prices homing in on the $90 per barrel mark, I was hoping for more frugal numbers.