LISTEN | Covid-19 vaccines can cause ‘temporary’ changes to menstrual cycles

A systematic study conducted in the US on participants who had the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine found “temporary” to no significant or serious changes to menstrual cycles, according to lecturer in reproductive immunology at the Imperial College in London Dr Viki Male.

The study found small changes to the cycles of those who had received their second dose of the vaccine, particularly those who received both doses within the same cycle.

Linda-Gail Bekker, professor of medicine and director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town, states that studies in three countries show almost “inconsequential findings”.