WATCH | Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule

It was an emotional victory for Tshegofatso Pule's family as the man accused of masterminding her murder was convicted.

Family members burst into tears soon after acting judge Stuart Wilson delivered the verdict, with one family member telling TimesLIVE: “I’m so happy my sister got justice.”

Tshepang Pule wiped away a stream of tears as she made her way out of court, saying her family is now vindicated.

Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in June 2020.

Pule was eight months pregnant when her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep near Roodepoort in 2020.

Wilson delivered the guilty verdict in the Johannesburg high court on Friday, saying he weighed the evidence presented by the prosecution and defence.

“I reject Mr Shoba’s evidence of what happened on the night of the murder,” Wilson said.

“On count one of the verdict I find you guilty of the premeditated murder of Tshegofatso Pule. On count two of the indictment I find you not guilty of obstructing justice.”

The interest in the case was so extensive that the courtroom had to be changed to accommodate a larger crowd.

Supporters of the family gathered outside the court chanting for Shoba's conviction.

Sentencing proceedings will begin on May 10.

TimesLIVE

