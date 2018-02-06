A warrant of arrest was issued on Tuesday for murder accused businessman Jason Rohde to attend an inquiry into his breach of bail conditions.

Rohde failed to appear for his trial in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday‚ when it was supposed to resume for the first time since November.

His four advocates‚ led by Pete Mihalik‚ asked for a seven-day postponement to allow the businessman to recuperate from an undisclosed illness.

But Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe refused to grant the postponement‚ saying the information presented to her was insufficient. Salie-Hlophe said the three medical reports did not include a medical certificate explaining why Rohde was not fit to attend his trial.