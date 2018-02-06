Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told President Jacob Zuma to consider going away quietly instead of putting the country into a chaotic and constitutional conundrum‚ BusinessLIVE reports.

Zuma paid the Zulu king a visit in one of his royal palaces outside Ulundi‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. The meeting took place on the same day that the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) held an urgent meeting to discuss the outcome of the party’s top six leaders’ meeting with Zuma on Sunday evening. In the Sunday meeting Zuma is said to have refused a request to resign‚ and instead reportedly challenged the party to fire him.

Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga on Monday said Zuma’s meeting with the king was routine‚ describing it as a courtesy call. The spokesperson for the Zulu royal household‚ Prince Thulani Zulu‚ was more cagey‚ saying he could not comment on the meeting until he had been properly briefed.