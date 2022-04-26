WATCH | Gautrain's reach into communities goes far beyond just rail

In the final episode of the four-part TimesLIVE Dialogue event, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), CEO William Dachs discussed the contribution of the GMA towards social upliftment.

The previous three episodes focused on branding the Gautrain, the importance of environmental sustainability in business, and how smart mobility can transform the lives of people living in Gauteng and offer them greater economic upliftment.

The Gautrain is making a significant contribution to the province’s economy. At the core of the GMA lies socioeconomic development, with social investment programmes having an impact on the communities that the Gautrain serves.

Dachs explained that the GMA sets annual socioeconomic development targets which are assessed and measured, with the agency being held to account for its achievements. Diversification and creating more employment opportunities are among the primary targets with the GMA being proactive in selecting women and young people for training and employment opportunities.

Gautrain stations have been praised for being safe and clean. Dachs revealed that plans are being drawn up to turn stations into convenience centres with retail spaces and lifestyle services, creating more employment, while having a positive impact on society.