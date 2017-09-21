Was he resting his sensitive eyes or dozing off while US President Donald Trump delivered his jarring "Rocket Man" speech to the United Nations?

Images of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe‚ 93‚ slouched in a chair‚ head propped up by his hand‚ were beamed across the globe from the UN.

While some world leaders were rattled by Trump threatening to pulverise North Korea‚ most of the delegation from Zimbabwe appeared to have seized the opportunity to take a short nap.