Mugabe 'sleeps' through Trump's nuclear war speech

21 September 2017 - 12:18 By Petru Saal
Image: Alon Skuy

Was he resting his sensitive eyes or dozing off while US President Donald Trump delivered his jarring "Rocket Man" speech to the United Nations?

Images of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe‚ 93‚ slouched in a chair‚ head propped up by his hand‚ were beamed across the globe from the UN.

While some world leaders were rattled by Trump threatening to pulverise North Korea‚ most of the delegation from Zimbabwe appeared to have seized the opportunity to take a short nap.

Mugabe earlier this year brushed aside concerns about his health and told supporters: "There is the issue that the president is going. I am not going. That the president is dying. I am not dying."

But he is frequently photographed at important events where he appears to be asleep.

