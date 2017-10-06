The Zimbabwean embassy has withdrawn an application to intervene in the matter between South African model Gabriella Engels and Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Advocate Simba Chitando‚ representing the Zimbabwean embassy‚ announced this on Friday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after Acting Judge Harshilabhen Koovertjie delivered judgment.

The Zimbabwean Consul-General alleged in his instructions to Chitando‚ which Chitando read out‚ that "various threats had been made against him (Chitando) while representing the Zimbabwean embassy".

"The conduct of various individuals in this matter has made the Zimbabwean embassy's future involvement in this matter undesirable. The Zimbabwean embassy‚ regardless of the outcome of these proceedings‚ shall no longer participate in these hearings."

AfriForum's lawyer Willie Spies‚ representing Engels‚ said these allegations are "absolute nonsense".