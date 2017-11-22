Jubilation as sudden resignation of Mugabe ends an era of tyranny

But just before the speaker of parliament could wrap up the business of the day, Minister of Legal Affairs Happyton Bonyongwe arrived with the resignation letter.

"My decision to resign is voluntary on my part . My desire is to ensure a peaceful, non-violent transition," read the letter by Mugabe, who has been in power for 37 years.

The 93-year-old clung on even after his expulsion on Sunday from his ruling Zanu-PF party, which begged him to relinquish power.

Wild celebrations broke out at the joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mugabe's resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.

The news soon filtered to the streets of Harare, where Zimbabweans danced and sang, many wrapped in the country's flag. Zimbabweans also took to the streets of Yeoville and Hillbrow in Johannesburg.