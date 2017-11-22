Jubilation as sudden resignation of Mugabe ends an era of tyranny
Zimbabwe has come alive.
Liberating the country for a second time, Robert Mugabe resigned as head of state on Tuesday, submitting a letter to parliament saying he wanted to ensure a peaceful transition, a week after army tanks descended on Harare.
When historians one day tell the story of his removal, it will be a strange tale of a coup that wasn't a coup, an aborted resignation and finally impeachment proceedings that saw Africa's strongman ejected from his perch.
On Tuesday evening Zimbabwe's parliament was convened to impeach him with all political parties and independent legislators singing from the same hymn book.
There was so much interest parliament had to be moved to the 5000-seater Harare International Conference Centre.
But just before the speaker of parliament could wrap up the business of the day, Minister of Legal Affairs Happyton Bonyongwe arrived with the resignation letter.
"My decision to resign is voluntary on my part . My desire is to ensure a peaceful, non-violent transition," read the letter by Mugabe, who has been in power for 37 years.
The 93-year-old clung on even after his expulsion on Sunday from his ruling Zanu-PF party, which begged him to relinquish power.
Wild celebrations broke out at the joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mugabe's resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.
The news soon filtered to the streets of Harare, where Zimbabweans danced and sang, many wrapped in the country's flag. Zimbabweans also took to the streets of Yeoville and Hillbrow in Johannesburg.
"We woke up every day waiting for this day. This country has been through tough times," Togo Ndhlalambi, 32, a hairdresser, said.
"I am so happy that Mugabe is gone; 37 years under a dictatorship is not a joke," said Tinashe Chakanetsa, 18.
"I am hoping for a new Zimbabwe ruled by the people and not by one person."
#ThisFlag activist Pastor Evan Mawarire, who was arrested and detained by the government earlier this year for subversion and "insulting the national flag of Zimbabwe", was overwhelmed by the development.
"We did it. The world thought we couldn't do it. We never, ever thought this would happen," said Mawarire in a tearful interview with the SABC.
Mugabe's sudden downfall lies in rivalry between members of Zimbabwe's ruling elite over who will succeed him, rather than popular protests against his rule.
The army seized power after Mugabe sacked his deputy and Zanu-PF's favourite to succeed him, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to smooth a path to the presidency for his wife Grace, 52, known to her critics as "Gucci Grace" for her fondness for luxury shopping.
Mnangagwa, a former security chief known as The Crocodile, is expected to take over as president. Earlier on Tuesday Mnangagwa had implored the statesman to step down.
"The people of Zimbabwe have clearly spoken on this matter. To me the voice of the people is the voice of God and their lack of trust and confidence in the leadership of President Mugabe has been expressed."
Mnangagwa said if Mugabe resigned the "country can move forward and preserve his legacy".
Botswana's President Ian Khama had called on Mugabe in an open letter to do the "honourable thing" and resign.
"If you really care for them (Zimbabweans), as you profess, and if you cannot find it in you to do so, then as a Christian do so in the spirit of our Lord to usher in a new period going forward of unity, peace and prosperity for Zimbabweans and allow your country to be the economic powerhouse it is capable of being."
The open letter was posted on the Botswana government's Facebook page.
Khama added that Zimbabweans had been subject to "untold suffering" for a long time due to poor governance under Mugabe's leadership and his resignation would pave the way for socioeconomic recovery.
On Monday Zambian President Edgar Lungu sent former president Kenneth Kaunda, 93, to try to convince Mugabe to step down.
"Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in Harare," a senior government source told Reuters on Monday.
Before Mugabe's resignation, President Jacob Zuma had planned to travel to Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed on Tuesday that Zuma would travel to Zimbabwe in his capacity as chairman of the Southern African Development Community.
Zuma would be joined by Angolan president and chairman of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security João Lourenço.
