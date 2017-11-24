Zimbabwe stuck with Mugabe

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution and assured that his safety would be protected as part of a deal that led to his resignation, sources said yesterday.

Mugabe, who had led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980, stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling party turned against him.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice-president sacked by Mugabe, is to be sworn in as president on Friday.

A government source said Mugabe, 93, told negotiators he wanted to die in Zimbabwe and had no plans to live in exile.

"It was very emotional for him and he was forceful about it," said the source.

"For him it was important that he be guaranteed security to stay in the country."

His downfall after 37 years in power was triggered by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa against Mugabe's much younger wife, Grace.

"The outgoing president is obviously aware of the public hostility to his wife. It became necessary to also assure him that his whole family, including the wife, would be secure," another source said.